Catholics gather to pray rosary Saturday

At the northeast corner of the Lincoln County Courthouse on Saturday, Catholics from all three Catholic churches in North Platte gathered to pray the rosary. Twenty-six people attended the local rally along with Father Vidya Sagar Arikotla, deacons Matt Irish and Dixon Powers, and laity who led the crowd in songs and prayers including the rosary. The national Public Square Rosary Crusade is on the anniversary weekend of the Miracle of the Sun in Fatima, Portugal. The national prayer event in 21,570 public places was sponsored by The American Society for the Defense of Tradition, Family and Property and its America Needs Fatima campaign. TFP says that the rallies refocus people on the urgency of the Blessed Mother’s call to conversion given 100 years ago and beg God to save America from sin and chaos in society. The North Platte Without A Spouse Rosary Group organized the event.