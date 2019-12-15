The 4-H Fed Steer Challenge completed the inaugural year of the program this week.
The goal of the program is to enhance the educational value of the traditional 4-H beef projects by providing an affordable option that rewards production merit and carcass value of the market animal, along with accurate and complete record keeping, industry knowledge, and producer engagement by the 4-H member.
Those who completed the 2019 4-H Fed Steer Challenge are Chase Bartels, Saline County; Katrina Beel, Brown County; Moriah Beel, Brown County; Logan Buhrman, Cuming County; Tyler Danburg, Kearney County; Lydia Fitzke, Adams County; Sydney May, Hamilton County; Kelsee Moffatt, Garden County; John O’Dea, Red Willow County; Ty Ostendorf, Howard County; Lacey Schmidt, Thayer County; Leah Schmidt, Thayer County; Braden Schulte, Buffalo County, and Spencer Walahoski, Dawson County.
The participants competed in multiple categories including: growth performance, carcass merit, record book and final showcase presentation. Category scores were tabulated and awarded at the 2019 Nebraska Cattlemen Convention on Dec. 5 in Kearney.
Growth performance refers to the average daily gain of the animal from time they were selected to time of harvest. The top three growth performance category winners are: first, Spencer Walahoski; second, Katrina Beel; and third, Kelsee Moffatt.
Carcass merit scores were based first on the grid price received and second on the total value of the carcass. Top three carcass merit category winners are: first, Spencer Walahoski; second, Lydia Fitzke; and third, Leah Schmidt.
Record books were scored on completeness of records and ability to show growth in knowledge of their project and the beef industry. Top three record book category winners are: first, Lydia Fitzke; second, Logan Buhrman; and third, Kelsee Moffatt.
Final showcase presentations were hosted at the Nebraska Cattlemen Convention where youth were asked to put together a display to highlight their project. There they were interviewed and scored based on knowledge and creativity in highlighting the project. Top three showcase presentation category winners are: first, Spencer Walahoski; second, Tyler Danburg; and third, Kelsee Moffatt.
The top five overall category winners receive a cash award as well as a $500 scholarship to UNL College of Ag Sciences and Natural Resources. Nebraska 4-H Fed Steer Challenge Overall winners are: first, Spencer Walahoski; second, Kelsee Moffatt; third, Logan Buhrman; fourth, Lydia Fitzke; and fifth, Tyler Danburg.
4+ Feeders of Lexington served as the producer which supplied the steers this year. The Nebraska Cattlemen Foundation, The Marilyn Schmidt Ag Outreach Program and the Nebraska 4-H Foundation sponsored awards and educational expenses for the program.
For more information, see 4h.unl.edu/fed-steer-challenge
