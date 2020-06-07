The Nebraska Cattlemen Foundation has awarded $61,200 in scholarships to students furthering their education goals for the 2020-21 academic year.
“The Foundation strongly believes in the importance of a sound education for tomorrow’s industry leaders and is pleased to be able to provide this funding to these outstanding students to aid in their academic career,” says Mark Jagels, president of the Nebraska Cattlemen Foundation, in a press release. “Due to the generosity of many donors and the success of our Retail Value Steer Challenge fundraising project, the Foundation was able to offer an additional $5,000 in scholarship funds over last years awarded scholarships.”
Scholarships have been awarded to the following area students:
» Ashton Erickson, Wallace, $1,200 Ron & Shirley Huss Scholarship.
» Kathlyn Hauxwell, McCook, $1,200 Ron & Shirley Huss Scholarship.
» Felicia Knoerzer, Elwood, $1,000 Retail Value Steer Challenge Scholarship.
» Weston Kunkee, Lexington, $1,200 Frank & Shirley Sibert Scholarship.
» George Lee, Elsie, $1,000 Retail Value Steer Challenge Scholarship.
» Savannah Peterson, Gothenburg, $1,000 Retail Value Steer Challenge Scholarship.
» Trevor Ross, Callaway, $1,000 West Central Affiliate Scholarship.
» Rebel Sjeklocha, Hayes Center, $1,000 Retail Value Steer Challenge Scholarship.
» Jency Starr, North Platte, $1,000 Retail Value Steer Challenge Scholarship.
» Colton Thompson, Eustis, $1,200 Todd Ricenbaw Memorial Scholarship.
» Wesley Wach, Wauneta, $1,200 Bill Heller Memorial Scholarship.
