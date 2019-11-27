My favorite holiday of the year is Thanksgiving and despite the weather interrupting family plans, I’m going to be grateful anyway.
The time set aside to think about all the blessings of God doesn’t necessarily mean everything works out the way we think it should. Gail and I were hoping our children would all be home to share in making memories, but the storm has likely kept that from happening this time.
The best part of Thanksgiving Day for me is that there are no unrealistic expectations. I don’t mean in terms of travel and attendance, but in sharing important moments together with those we love.
I love to cook the turkey and Gail and other family members chip in with preparing the side dishes and desserts. It is a tight space in our kitchen, but bumping into each other while the laughter and conversation drift across the room puts a smile on my face and a glow in my heart.
That’s not to say we are a perfect family and have perfect Thanksgiving dinners. Last year, as a matter of fact, everybody was at our home including my mom and dad and sister from Colorado.
With the small cooking space, I decided to cook the turkey in a roaster oven and that didn’t go well. I didn’t anticipate the difficulty of it all and miscalculated the cooking time. The turkey was not cooked well enough at the time I anticipated and my part was the only one not ready with everything else.
Back into the oven went the big bird and everyone waited on me to get it right. Nobody really worried about it, but I did catch some grief from our kids. I always suffer through their jabs poking fun at me. It’s mostly because I’m the top dog and everyone feels the need now and then to take pot shots at the smartest man in the world.
Regardless of the circumstances, the grandkids play while the others watch the parade and some football. Mostly we hang out together and after the meal, we usually head off to the theater for a family outing. We generally pick children’s movies that we say are for the kids’ sake, but all of us enjoy the innocence of animation meant for younger eyes and ears.
Contentment can sometimes be difficult to accept when life throws curves at us from time to time. The Scriptures remind us that our treasures should be invested in the heavenly realm, but while in the earthly realm, that is sometimes hard to digest.
After all, it takes money to satisfy our earthly needs and trusting God to provide sometimes requires more faith than I have.
Being grateful takes a mindset of humility and I think in our world today, we are so self-sufficient it is hard to recognize how blessed we are. Most of the time, we don’t think we need God and with that comes a god-complex that takes us out of the attitude of thanksgiving.
The world is changing fast and indifference to the love of God and His Word that can guide us to Truth has made it seem as though the world is spiraling to the depths of hell.
In my mind, at least, one day helps to remind me that God’s provision is still there and I want to have a grateful heart despite the sometimes difficult circumstances of this life.
May God bless you as you make memories that will last. I’m thankful for my family and my friends, all of you, because you make my life brighter by your presence.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.