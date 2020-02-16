The Assisted Living facility at Centennial Park Retirement Village received deficiency-free survey results from the Department of Health and Human Services, according to a press release.
Receiving a deficiency-free rating as a result of the state’s rigorous examination is one of the top indicators of excellence, and it is the best score a skilled nursing or assisted living facility can receive, the release said. It is a merit achieved by only a small number of providers.
Inspections are conducted by DHHS in accordance with strict guidelines administered by the Centers of Medicare & Medicaid Services. These surveys are conducted on a no-notice basis and evaluate areas including policies and procedures, resident care, quality of life, medication administration, medical records, kitchen sanitation, staff competencies, dietary needs, equipment, safety and overall wellness of the community. The survey process also includes interviews with the residents, resident’s family members and employees.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.