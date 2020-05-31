GRAND ISLAND — Central Community College has announced the names of full-time students who earned spots on the President’s and Dean’s honor lists for the 2020 spring semester.
The students were enrolled at one or more CCC locations, which include the Columbus, Grand Island and Hastings campuses; Holdrege, Kearney and Lexington centers; and Ord Learning Center.
Students on the President’s Honor List earned a perfect 4.0 grade point average while students on the Dean’s Honor List earned a GPA between 3.5 and 3.99.
President’s Honor List
CALLAWAY: Andrew Harrison;
ELWOOD: Sindy Fiene;
GRANT: Ciara Lampmann;
HYANNIS: Sarah Monahan;
MADRID: Jack Kennicutt;
NORTH PLATTE: Jack Mohr.
Dean’s Honor List
COZAD: Grace Cargill and Andrea Vega-Hurtado;
CURTIS: Coby Uhlig;
GOTHENBURG: Thomas Graham;
LEXINGTON: Sharon Argueta-Gonzalez, Monica Corado, Olympia Johnson, Liz. Lauby, Alvaro Mendoza, Daniel Novoa, Bryan Ortiz, Juan Ramirez, Jessica Rios, Nathan Seberger and Jose Zaldivar;
NORTH PLATTE: Trent Reece.
