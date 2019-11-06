KEARNEY — The Central Nebraska Veterans’ Home will unveil a new statue at the facility during its Veterans Day ceremony Monday.
The statue, titled “Reflections of Service,” was created by Douwe Blumberg, whose work includes the “America’s Response” monument at Ground Zero in New York and the Nevada State Veterans Memorial in Las Vegas, according to a press release from the veterans home.
“‘Reflections of Service’ explores the healing that comes with time, the importance of our memories as we age, how we view the past through the veil of time, and the search for peace and contentment,” Blumberg said in the release.
The statue was created as part of Nebraska’s 1% for Art program.
“This is a poignant and moving addition to an already wonderful facility,” said Administrator Alex Willford. “We’re looking forward to the unveiling and sharing this piece with our members’ families and the community. It really is something special to reflect on.”
The Veterans Day ceremony will be at 11 a.m. in CNVH’s Freedom Hall and is open to the public. The program includes:
» Remarks from Lt. Gov. Mike Foley, Facility Administrator Alex Willford and Activity Manager Nancy Klimek.
» Unveiling of “Reflections of Service” with sculptor Douwe Blumberg.
» Invocation by CNVH Chaplain Michael Koenig.
» Posting of colors and taps performed by Kearney American Legion Post 52.
» Music by the Offutt Air Force Brass Band.
CNVH is one of four state veterans’ homes run by the Nebraska Department of Veterans’ Affairs. The others are in Bellevue, Norfolk and Scottsbluff. Learn more about the homes, applying for membership, and other NDVA benefits and services at veterans.nebraska.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.