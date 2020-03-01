CHADRON — Makenna Christiansen of Oshkosh has received the Board of Trustees Scholarship from Chadron State College. Christiansen is studying elementary education at CSC.
Conner Baker of Gothenburg received the Board of Trustees Scholarship, Hale/Johnson/Driscoll Memorial Scholarship, Elmber (Bud) & Hermie B Cliek Endowed and the CSC Foundation Board Award from Chadron State College. Baker is studying health and physical education at CSC.
