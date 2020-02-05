The North Platte Area Children’s Museum trivia night winners from Jorgensen Chiropractic pose for a photo Saturday at the D&N Event Center. The event raised $5,100 and was sponsored by Nebraskaland National Bank, Jorgensen Chiropractic, Great Plains Realty, Eye Surgeons of Nebraska, Professional Financial Advisors, Midwest Family Financial, Your Wellness Journey with Traci Trainer, Ideal Protein and Rejuvenate Medical Spa, LLC, HUB International and Union Pacific Credit Union.
