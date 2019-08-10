Livin’ Out Loud returns to Gothenburg
Livin’ Out Loud returns to Gothenburg next Saturday and Sunday.
The free Christian music event will be at a new location this year, Lake Helen at 22nd Street and Lake Avenue.
Featured performers Aug. 17 are For King & Country, Sidewalk Prophers, Todd Dulaney, LoveCollide and The Lasting Hope. The concert begins at 4:45 p.m.
On Aug. 18, a community worship service begins at 10:45 a.m., also at the lake. Sidewalk Prophets will provide the worship music.
Longtime Husker coaching assistant Ron Brown will be the featured speaker this year on both Saturday and Sunday.
Livin’ Out Loud is a 501(c)(3) supported by donations. More information can be found at livingoutloud.org or Livin’ Out Loud on Facebook.