Disciples Delight, Fall Bazaar to run Friday
The First Christian Church, 220 N. Vine St., will host its Disciples Delight luncheon and Fall Bazaar from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Friday.
Lunch will be soup, sandwich and a dessert. Takeout is available.
In addition to that, there will also be a quilt sale and a bake sale.
Admission is $6 in advance and $7 at the door. Tickets can be bought at the church office, 308-532-0460, or from a church member.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.