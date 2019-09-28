Sutherland United Methodist to host lunch
The Sutherland United Methodist Church is hosting a soup, sandwich and pie lunch on Sunday from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the United Methodist Church, 631 Pine St.
Soups include chicken noodle, chili or cheesy potato.
Roast beef and ham sandwiches will also be served, along with an assortment of pies.
A freewill offering will be taken.
