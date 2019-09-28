Sutherland United Methodist to host lunch

The Sutherland United Methodist Church is hosting a soup, sandwich and pie lunch on Sunday from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the United Methodist Church, 631 Pine St.

Soups include chicken noodle, chili or cheesy potato.

Roast beef and ham sandwiches will also be served, along with an assortment of pies.

A freewill offering will be taken.

Get the top daily Headlines from the North Platte Telegraph

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.