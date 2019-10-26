Sutherland Catholic church to host turkey dinner
Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 410 Poplar St. in Sutherland, will serve a homemade turkey dinner from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Sunday.
Cost is $10 for adults, $5 for children ages 5-10, and free for preschoolers and younger children. Carryout meals are available by calling 308-386-8554 or 308-386-8472.
The event includes a raffle and bake sale.
