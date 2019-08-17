Public welcome at St. Pat’s parish barbecue
The public is invited to the second St. Patrick Catholic Church parish barbecue on Aug. 24 and 25. The church is at 415 N. Chestnut St.
Saturday night will be the kickoff to the barbecue. At 6:30 p.m., local musician Job Vigil will perform. A freewill donation is suggested and attendees are encouraged to bring lawn chairs.
Food will be available for purchase, including hamburgers, hot dogs and drinks.
Sunday’s festivities will start at noon with a sloppy Joe lunch, pie and ice cream for $5. The day, which ends at 3 p.m., will also include a silent auction, a raffle, Dusty Trails petting zoo, Fun Jumpz, a dunk tank, a farmers market and a “trinkets and treasures” sale.
For more information, call the church office at 308-532-0942.
— Clayton Anderson
Hershey Fall Festival to include cowboy church service
Hershey Baptist Church will sponsor a community cowboy church service Aug. 25 as part of the Hershey Fall Festival.
The service begins at 10:45 a.m. at Washington Park in Hershey.
It will feature guest speaker and singer Newly Holmes of Naponee.
Attendees are asked to bring lawn chairs.
St. Pat’s hosting back-to-school brunch
“Back to School” is the theme for this month’s brunch at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. this Sunday.
The all-you-can-eat breakfast includes scrambled eggs, French toast, biscuits and gravy, ham and sausage, homemade fruit breads and beverages.
The meal costs $6 for adults and $4 for children younger than 10.
Brunch will be in the Parish Hall at the corner of east Fourth and Chestnut streets.
All doors to the hall will be open.