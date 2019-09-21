All invited Sunday to 1st Presbyterian
For Evangelism Sunday, the congregation of First Presbyterian Church in North Platte invites all interested community members to join them for worship at 10 a.m. Sunday.
Coffee and cookies will be served after the service.
Anyone needing a ride can call 308-532-1083 by Thursday.
First Presbyterian is at 1901 W. Leota St.
Life Chain Sunday is Oct. 6 from 2-3 p.m.
Oct. 6 will mark the 32nd annual National Life Chain, a pro-life demonstration that will run from 2-3 p.m. at the intersection of Highway 30 and Highway 83 in North Platte.
According to a press release, the event is meant to be a “a true peaceful and silent ‘prayer chain,’ free of frivolity, idle chatter and interaction with motorists.”
Signs for participants to hold will be available on the corner of Fourth and Jeffers streets.
For more information, visit nationallifechain.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.