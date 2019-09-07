St. Pat’s seeking vendors for 29th Christmas boutique
The 29th St. Patrick Catholic Church Christmas Boutique will be Nov. 9.
Vendors may contact Judy Smith, 308-534-4261, before Oct. 15 to reserve a booth or for more information.
St. Patrick Catholic Church is at Fourth and Chestnut streets in North Platte.
Mayor Livingston to speak at Men in Gap breakfast
Men in the Gap Ministries will host its monthly breakfast and meeting at 8 a.m. Sept. 14 at Harvest Christian Church, 1501 S. Dewey St.
North Platte Mayor Dwight Livingston will speak on how God has helped him in his professional and personal life.
All men in the area are invited to join the group for Livingston’s speech, a hot breakfast, fellowship, praise and worship, and a small group prayer.
Friends, sons, grandsons and neighbors are welcome.
A freewill offering will be taken, and breakfast is free for first-time attendees.
For more information, please call Vern Sharp at 308-650-9880.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.