St. Pat’s celebrates railroaders with brunch
Railroaders will be celebrated from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Sunday’s brunch at St. Patrick Catholic Church, at the corners of Fourth and Walnut streets.
Brunch will feature scrambled eggs, French toast, biscuits and gravy, ham and sausage, homemade fruit breads and beverages. The meal is $6 for adults and $4 for children younger than 10. The event is held in the Parish Hall.
All doors to the hall will be open.
Sutherland Prayer Shawl Ministry to meet Tuesday
The Sutherland Prayer Shawl Ministry will meet for a 10th anniversary celebration lunch at 11 a.m. on Tuesday at the Sutherland Presbyterian Church, 910 Third St.
The ministry began meeting in 2009 to knit and crochet prayer shawls. It meets on Tuesdays at various churches. So far, the group has given away 900 prayer shawls to family, friends and area residents.
No knitting or crocheting experience necessary to join.
For more information, or to suggest a shawl recipient, call Sandra Meissner at 308-386-4685.
First Presbyterian hosts open worship
The congregation of First Presbyterian Church in North Platte is inviting all interested community members to join them for worship at 10 a.m. Sept. 22.
Coffee and cookies will be served after the service.
Anyone needing a ride can call 308-532-1083 by Thursday.
First Presbyterian is at 1901 W. Leota St.
Bethel Bible Camp retreat accepting registrations
Bethel Bible Camp will host a fall retreat from Oct. 18-20 at 711 Mississippi St. in Wellfleet.
Children in third to 12th grade are welcome to attend.
Registration online or mailed in the week before the retreat is preferred, according to director Kevin Domes, in order to help estimate the amount of food needed for the event. There will also be in-person registration at 4:30 p.m. Oct. 18. The cost to attend is $30.
Campers are asked to bring their Bible, warm clothing, closed-toe shoes for hiking and games, toiletries, pillows and bedding, and money for offerings, snacks and the camp store. Bethel Bible Camp requests attendees leave their electronics at home.
For more information, visit bethelbiblecamp.org/fall-retreat.html.
