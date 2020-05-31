Sun and clouds mixed. High 91F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph..
Some clouds. Low 67F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
Updated: May 31, 2020 @ 6:18 am
DICKINSON, N.D. — Clay Bauer of Arcadia has been named to Dickinson State University’s Dean’s List for the 2020 spring semester.
