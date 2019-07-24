My husband, Pat, and I have been married for many years and I still love him to death.
We are blessed in that we adore spending time together — it’s sappy but it’s true. I’m thrilled when he comes home in the evenings and always a little sad when he leaves for the day.
Pat likes to give me a hard time, of that you can be sure. He likes to ask me during the wee hours of the morning if I’m up for all day, he takes my favorite pen to his job site never to be seen again and sometimes he describes my cooking as, “Well, it isn’t terrible!”
To add insult to injury, those four sons of ours enjoy the relationship that their father and I share and therefore love to pick on me in the same fashion. They mess with my hair and wrestle me to the couch for no apparent reason.
They also enjoy making me an unwilling defensive player as they bounce a basketball in the kitchen while pushing against me and telling me to box out.
Worse yet, all of this teasing is becoming a Clinch family tradition as our new and beautiful daughter-in-law, Stephanie, reported that Vernon likes to nudge her in the ribs at zero-dark-thirty and tell her that she’s burning daylight.
Yet another classic Pat Clinch line.
Another thing Pat loves to do that really gets my goat is to whistle when he walks in the door at the end of the day to let me know that he’s in the house.
Oh, sure, he could call out, “Lori, I’m home!” in a fashion reminiscent of Ricky Ricardo, or belt out a heartfelt, “Yodel-Ay-EE-OOO!”
But no, he does two short whistles and surely smiles to himself as I call back from wherever I am with, “Don’t think you can whistle for me like I’m an animal, Pat!”
Last Tuesday was my birthday and I spent it mowing, laundering and doing paperwork. Not exactly a cause for celebration but hey! Those bills weren’t going to pay themselves!
Towards the end of the work day I had some delicious leftovers prepared for dinner, the dishwasher going and a load of whites spinning themselves out in the washer as I sat at the desk doing some online banking.
I was lost in thought when I heard the back door shut and there it was, that annoying whistle. I ignored it at first thinking I’d let him come and find me! He did it again and I just couldn’t hold back, “I’m not a dog, Pat!” I shouted out, then for emphasis repeated, “Not a dog!”
I could hear him coming down the hall and he did it again and, from the sound of things, the whistling had actually summoned the dog.
Go figure.
I sensed that he was most likely standing in the door and then he had the audacity to whistle again. I decided to ignore him and see how he’d like that and then from the doorway I heard, “Happy birthday Ma!”
I turned and there stood none other than Huey, our second oldest son, who had driven three hours just to surprise me on my happy day with a bouquet of flowers!
Oh sure, he could just have walked in the door, left the whistle out of it and called out a heartfelt, “Surprise!” But where is the fun in that?
They pick on me, they give me a hard time, but, to be honest with you, I wouldn’t change a thing.
Stephanie recently reported that when she rolls over in bed at four a.m., Vernon asks her if she’s up for all day.
I thank God for a daughter-in-law who can put up with the family of Clinch men. Heaven knows it’s not for the faint at heart.
Meanwhile, I’m on her team. I just hope she’s good at boxing out.