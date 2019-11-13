New car shaming.
Apparently that’s a thing. I’ve learned there are folks out there who purchase themselves a new car but don’t want anyone to notice. I feel this notion is akin to the time that a lady told my Pat and his crew not to let the neighbors know they were putting new siding on their house, but that’s a different story.
It would seem that some folks acquire a new car and feel that people are looking at them and commenting about things such as, “Ohhh, must be nice,” or “Well, they must be rolling in the dough!”
Not wanting to appear to be putting on airs, some folks will purchase themselves a new automobile that is almost identical to their previous vehicle. Same make, color and model and then they get those pesky tell-tale in-transit stickers off and official plates put on posthaste.
I know a guy like that and I’m married to him.
We once knew a farmer who purchased himself a new vehicle every few years and it was always a red, four-door pickup. He wanted, needed and deserved a new vehicle, but he certainly wouldn’t want people to think that he was really raking in the hay!
I also know of a gentleman who purchases the same color four-door sedan every few years. Those with a keen eye for the automobile notice the new lines and different headlights. But he certainly doesn’t want to turn heads by pulling into the church parking lot in a lime green and painstakingly obvious new car! The pastor might ask him to double down on his offering!
Myself, I don’t mind getting a new ride every few years. It’s fun to kick out the old and bring in the new and there’s no beating that new car smell. I don’t go all out for the fancy stuff, just your simple basic package and then I drive the wheels off of the thing. And when people ask me if I got a new car, I enthusiastically answer with, “You’re darn tootin’!”
I walked out of a restaurant this past Sunday morning with my Pat and Vernon, our eldest and wise-cracking son. I was pondering things as important as the weather and whether or not we needed eggs, when I noticed some friends of ours climbing into what appeared to be a brand new vehicle.
“Hey!” I called out. “Did you get a new car?!”
“Yes!” my friend replied.
“It sure is pretty!” I responded. And then with eggs once again on my mind, I started making my way to our car and was met with my family members and a couple of proverbial, “tsk, tsks!”
“What in the world is the matter with the two of you?” I asked with genuine oblivion.
“You new-car shamed them,” Vernon replied as he slowly shook his head with apparent disgust and a touch of embarrassment.
“That’s a thing?” I asked.
“That’s a real thing,” Pat replied. “Nobody wants to get called out on a new car.”
“You probably made them feel bad,” Pat said later that day as he once again pointed out my bad manners and apparent faux pas.
“Ah for Pete’s sake!” I responded, “They’re not the kind of people who ask you not to let the neighbors know that they’re putting a huge addition on their house!”
I’m not planning on replacing my cherished sedan anytime soon, but I get the feeling that when I do, it’s going to have to be practically identical to the one I currently have sitting in the garage now.
Otherwise people might think we’ve become the Rockefellers.
