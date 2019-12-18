Well, I did it!
I went and pulled a muscle in my lower back again, and just in time for Christmas!
“How did you do that?” you might ask. Was I lifting a small car, a block of concrete or better yet a phenomenal and quite hefty antique oak buffet? Well, folks, that’s going to be a resounding “No.”
In the past, I’ve put my back out of commission by doing things as exciting as picking up the newspaper from the front porch, reaching into the car for a jacket and retrieving a wayward cough drop off the kitchen floor.
This time the circumstances leading up to the aforementioned injury were more exciting than ever! You betcha! You see, this time I was sweeping the hardwood floors. Darn near makes one want to gather her family of men and discuss the daunting task in detail in an attempt to impress them.
The injury didn’t happen in one fell swoop either. No sir. I had a twinge of pain when I started and being the brilliant being that I am, I chose to ignore it. After all, that floor wasn’t going to just sweep itself.
It worsened a bit as I continued, but I felt I was none the worse for the wear and carried on. It went from a twinge to an ache to a full-fledged, “Holy cow! I’m going to need to take a chair!”
You probably won’t believe this, but I tend to be a bit dramatic when experiencing a boatload of pain and my Pat is the polar opposite of that. He’s experienced everything from bumps and cuts to a torn rotator cuff and if he shows any sign that he’s having pain, you better rush him to the ER stat.
That being said, it was Saturday morning and although I did my all-out best to try to prepare for the day all by my ownsie, it was quite difficult.
“Can you help me untangle the controller for the heating pad from the recliner?” I asked.
Then after sitting down and getting situated I realized that my reading glasses weren’t within reach.
“They’re just there on the counter to the right of the fridge.” I explained.
I may be a bit melodramatic when it comes to an aching back, but I pride myself with my independence. I open my own car doors, swing my own hammer and can run an impact drill like it’s my job.
Sadly, on this particular day, getting back out of the recliner to retrieve my own Kleenex sounded about as fun as a half-marathon on a hot August day.
“I hate to bother you,” I said to Pat, who had just sat down from putting away the groceries and doing the dishes, “but could you get me a hankie?”
I think we’ll all agree that that request doesn’t exactly scream romance.
Pat is nothing short of a trouper and although he first said, “Nope, nope, nope,” in answer to all of my requests, he did them without complaint. As I sat in the chair and tried not to move, he grabbed the phone charger out of my purse, retrieved the electric bill from my desk so I could pay it online and brought the Chapstick from my bedside table to the little environment that I had set up for myself.
As I readied myself for church Sunday morning, I realized that I had already sat down here, but left my shoes all the way over there. I was left with two choices.
Did I go through the pain of standing up and hoping I could endure the agony of bending and retrieving my shoes, or did I ask Pat to do it for me?
Hmmmm, inquiring minds wanted to know.
Feeling quite confident that he wouldn’t leave me for some young filly who can lace up her own boots, I sent out the request.
“Are you still hurting that bad?” Pat asked.
“Look,” I responded, “you signed up for better or worse, in sickness and health and that includes retrieving my boots.”
“You think boot retrieving is blanketed in that vow?” Pat asked.
“Pretty sure it is,” I replied. “And you’re lucky it doesn’t include moving a hefty antique oak buffet.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.