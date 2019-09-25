While walking through the garage the other night, I heard something scamper across the floor.
Since we live in the country, one never knows what sort of unwanted visitors will scamper in uninvited.
We get everything from raccoons to opossums and the occasional skunk. The old catchphrase, “They’re more afraid of you than you are of them!” should give one some peace of mind, but it doesn’t.
That being said, I wasn’t sure if I wanted to turn to look or not. After all, no one wants to look a porcupine in the eye, much less the backside of a skunk.
Yet, if I ever wanted to return to the safety of the house, I was going to need to be informed. Slowly and carefully I turned and, lo and behold, there was a kitten darting under a pallet.
“We have a visitor!” I announced to my husband as I grabbed cat food and a bowl of water.
I wouldn’t say that I was happy to have a feral kitten as a guest, but being a lover of animals (most of them), that sweet baby wasn’t going to suffer under my watch.
“We have more than one cat,” Pat said as he gazed out the window the next morning. I took a gander and saw not only our first visitor, but four more just like her.
The worst part was that they were going in and out of a doggie door that we have on a small-detached garage so that our cat, “Little Jo” (aka the boss) can have shelter when she chooses to be outside.
Jo is a lover of people. Animals? Not so much, and if the small critters that choose to hang around the Clinch house could give her a name, I’m sure it would be “Killer.”
It was quite clear that our new visitors needed to be relocated. Thankfully enough, our lovely neighbor across the road offered to take our guests and give them a home on her farm.
My good friend Terrie, who is also an animal lover, offered to help move them. We weren’t too worried about the relocation process at the time. After all, how hard could it be to catch a few kittens?
Armed with a tall box and chore gloves, Terrie and I approached the garage with little fear. The first thing we did was to barricade the doggie door, and thereby locked ourselves in.
To be quite honest with you, neither of us had experience with feral kittens.
Being quite naive as to what we were about to experience, we both leaned over in that little garage and sweetly called out, “Here, kitty kitty,” apparently thinking they would come out on their own for a nice, warm hug.
Yeah, right!
Terrie was able to grab a little gray kitten first and she dropped him in the tall box. It was then my job to put my hands over the box and keep the little guy in.
That was our first mistake. But who knew a kitten would have a five-foot vertical? Suddenly that darling animal was growling and hissing and jumping to the top of the box as it attempted to claw its way out.
Terrie has lightning fast reflexes and completely ignored my dilemma as she spied another cat. She leaped over the lawnmower and grabbed the little beast with her gloved hands and in doing so sparked a series of events that we were totally unprepared for.
I was waging my own battle trying to keep my kitten in the box while keeping the flesh on my hand. Meanwhile, I couldn’t take my eyes off of Terrie as she unwillingly did a dance with her own Tasmanian Devil who had wrapped all four paws around her exposed forearm and proceeded to bite her.
It was truly a traumatizing moment and yet I must tell you this: I totally wish we had thought to video it because we would have made a fortune on YouTube.
Terrie screamed in pain as she let the kitten go and I finally found a screen to set on my box and like a couple of scaredy-cats, we got the heck out of that garage and walked back to the house licking our wounds.
Thankfully, another nice neighbor loaned us a trap and we were able to catch the remainder of the litter and they are all currently living the dream on a farm, drinking fresh milk, taking cat naps and watching out for women in their 50s to show up so they can whup the snot out of them.
The worst thing about the whole situation is that when people look at our wounds and ask what happened, we have to hang our heads and answer with shame, “We were attacked by kittens.”
