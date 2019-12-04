Back in September I wrote a column about bugs and insects.
At the time, my world was riddled with them. The wasps were crazy, the crickets were out of control and the swarms of flies just about did me in.
“I don’t want winter to come,” I had said. “But I would welcome a good, hard freeze.”
Jack Frost came all right, but I’ll be danged if he didn’t bring Old Man Winter along with him. The first couple of snows weren’t so bad. There was a light dusting here, and a couple of inches there. Nothing we couldn’t handle.
But what Father Winter brought our way over the days surrounding Thanksgiving clearly demonstrated that he has settled in early and is not planning to play nice. There were closed roads, canceled flights and raw nerves were all around us. Digging out was certainly not for the faint of heart.
That first real blast of a subzero wind chill nearly shook me to the bone and reminded me, once again, just how much I loathe winter. You can dress for it, to be sure, but it certainly is time-consuming. Layers upon layers, mittens, scarves, hats, thick socks and hey! Those boots aren’t going to put themselves on our feet.
I do all of that and then some. Then I like to complete the whole ensemble with a full-body winter coat, complete with a faux fur hat. I might look like the Michelin Man and am unable to bend at the waist, but at least I’ll still have all of my digits after a long walk to the car.
It’s not just the snow and the cold that’s awful — it’s the ice! After the serious slip and fall that I took a couple of years ago, ice has become my kryptonite. I practically tremble when I see it and overreact to the tiniest slip. I do my all out best to avoid it, but sometimes I have no choice but to walk across it.
Imagine for me, if you will, a gal such as myself dressed up like an Eskimo and walking like a duck as I take short, sliding steps all of the way into the local diner as all those around me say, “Be careful, Lori. Don’t slip, don’t fall!”
Because I need reminded, don’t you know.
To add insult to injury, some bamboozler of a weatherman was explaining for his captive audience just how bad this coming winter is going to be. He had a picture of the sun and graphs and charts to back him up and explained that this winter would be as bad as the winter of 2010.
I’m not sure I remember the winter of 2010, but I’ll tell you this — I know that I didn’t like it.
Forecasters say that we will be experiencing more seasonable weather for the next few days and the naysayers are standing right behind them and finishing their sentences with, “Yes, and enjoy it while it lasts!”
We’ll get through it, we always do, and when spring finally arrives, we’ll be praising the powers that be. We’ll enjoy the budding flowers and splash of green on the trees. Warm temperatures will return and we can look up at the blue skies and give the day a 5-mile smile.
Then winter will knock on the door, as he always does, and remind us once again that he’s still here and in it for the long haul.
I hate winter.
