As Americans, most of us depend on our faith in a time of crisis, we connect with our families and after that, we turn to our sense of humor.
It wasn’t long after the self-quarantine was imposed, that the jokes on social media started rolling in.
There are some real knee slappers too. Everything from naming your next child Quarantine (after the time that he was conceived) to redneck preparedness.
There are certainly a plethora of memorable moments that go along with all of this as well. People who are entertaining themselves by setting up life size games of Mouse Trap that go through their house and down the stairs (have they no closets to clean?) to the scammers selling toilet paper for $5 a roll.
We, here at the Clinch household, are holding our own. We’ve inventoried our toilet paper supply and labeled it with a daily allotment. We have enough non-perishables to get us by and enough dog food for Sadie, our beloved yellow lab.
We’re doing what we can to flatten the curve. We’re staying home as much as possible and washing our hands 50 to 60 times a day.
We didn’t think far enough in advance to purchase 62 cases of hand sanitizer, so we’re borrowing it from a family member (whose name shall remain anonymous) with the promise to pay it back after the crisis subsides and the hoarders of the world focus their attention on other things.
We’re not feeling too sorry for ourselves. In fact, we’re thanking our lucky stars that nothing like this happened when our four sons were young and still at home. It was all I could do to help with their homework back then, much less home-school them.
My sister sent me a meme yesterday that said something along the lines of, “I know I’m not the only mom who wishes all of her grown children were in quarantine with her so that she could see their faces every day.”
Two seconds later I replied, “She might be the only mother who wishes for that. Lord knows it’s hard enough to keep enough toilet paper and peanut butter around for Pat and me!”
That was craziness talking right there.
We have some lovely neighbors out here in the hills where we live and the ladies and I relish our group chat via text messages. Although we love each other dearly (at least I think that we do) we always enjoy trading a couple of jabs at each other.
One is younger than I and the other just a tad bit older. So being the good woman that I am, I sent them a text saying, “I heard on the news that we’re supposed to check on our elderly neighbors. So ... do you girls need anything?”
Their responses weren’t exactly grateful for the inquiry. In fact, they were a tad bit mean and exactly what I was looking for.
But it’s not all wine and roses. I’m scared to death for my loved ones, for our four sons and beautiful daughter-in-law, whose jobs are all considered essential, and for our relatives who are elderly.
This is a terrifying time for all of us and the spread of this virus is something to take seriously. It is time to call upon our faith, and then cope with it through our sense of humor.
