I have been blessed with an amazing family — humorous, yet hardworking and dedicated people who would do anything for you.
That’s just how we grew up. There were six of us and we could count on each other for anything and everything. Each and every one of us had a unique sense of humor and it played out in all that we did.
We would stop at nothing with our antics. Why, we once played out the Loud Family from Saturday Night Live when my younger sister had a gentleman caller. The young man never came back.
We lost my brother, Artie, in August 2016 and his absence left a gaping hole in the hearts of all who knew him. I wrote about Artie many times in this column, and that hairstyle that he sported, much to my chagrin, and how after his passing, he sent a cardinal to tap at the window of our prayer room.
This particular room has a chair he had given me sitting just inside the very window the bird tapped on.
I knew it was no coincidence that the sign Artie sent, letting me know that he was okay, was also sporting a mohawk.
Dad passed next and it shook the very foundation of our family. He had congestive heart failure and I took him to all of his doctor appointments and told each and every physician that Dad was done. His choices consisted of wearing an external heart on the outside of his pain-ridden body, or going home to meet his maker.
He chose the latter and we respected that. We had no choice. “I know where I’m going,” he told me, “I’m not afraid to die and you people need to let me go.”
How do you say no to that?
I have often written on these pages about my mom. Oh what a character! When I first started writing a weekly column, it was before the days of caller ID. Mom phoned in with several different accents, telling the receptionist at the newspaper office how much she enjoyed my writing.
Mom only babysat our four sons once. She said that they handed her the end of a rope, as she sat in a chair, and then ran around it and tied her up in it. No one really ever knew if it was true or not, but it was her story and she was sticking to it.
When Mom became ill a year ago, I began taking her to medical appointments. “Are you being abused at home?” the professionals would ask. Being the prankster that she was, she would nod at me and then place a hand alongside her mouth and whisper, “Help me.”
“Mom!” I would exclaim after the nurse left the room. “You can’t do that! They may not know that you’re kidding.”
“Well,” she once replied, “then you should try to do better and bring me the cream that I like for my coffee.”
We had our hands full. We needed to get her to the hospital, but it was like nothing you’ve ever seen. She had to have her makeup on, her hair done and she most certainly did need all of her Vera Bradley accessories.
She lay in the bed in her hospital room, adorned with a coordinating blanket, duffel bag and handbag. Her room looked more like a bridal shower than a medical stay for someone who was ill.
Mom cracked jokes the whole time and we often had to close the door because we were laughing too loud.
Mom’s room was the room that all of the nursing staff hung out in. Before we left, they styled her hair, did her makeup and made sure she was as beautiful as possible for her ride home.
That was last year on Feb. 5. That dear, sweet, beautiful woman passed on Feb. 10, just five days later.
Losing my brother was awful. Losing Dad was inconceivable, losing Mama...
Well, life will never be the same.
I take comfort in knowing that my loved ones are no longer suffering. I know that they’re in a better place and I know that I would never wish them back.
And there’s a part of me, albeit small, that hopes that they’re playing the Loud Family somewhere up there in heaven.
