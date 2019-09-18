I’ve never been fond of Old Man Winter.
If I had my way we would just have a nice little dusting of snow at Christmas time, a little chill now and then and other than that, some pleasant and enjoyable weather.
Knowing that fall is just a precursor to winter, I’ve never been a big fan of that season either. That being said, I must say for the first time in my lifetime that I may be a little ready to let summer go.
Oh sure, it had its high points! There were warm days, calm nights and gentle breezes that moved through the trees.
But then there were the heavy rains, hailstorms and Lord love us if we didn’t see enough tornadoes to blow Dorothy and her little dog Toto to and from the Land of Oz.
Enduring the weather has been one thing, but the side effects have been quite another. And by side effects, I mean bugs.
I love nature, don’t get me wrong. I adore long walks, sunsets and a nice little campfire at the end of the day. But the insects are totally messing with my mojo.
The mosquitoes bite me as I stroll, the wasps are invading my space during the setting of the sun and while flies are annoying enough when they’re around, the dear Lord chose to invade our space the other night with the kind that bite.
There’s nothing worse than slapping oneself, enduring self-inflicted pain only to realize that the little buzzard has moved to a different part of your ankle and is biting you again.
Have they no mercy?
Yet, I stayed the course this summer. I didn’t let the cricket invasion slow me down, didn’t scream too bad at the onslaught of beetle bugs, but what did get me to stand up and pay attention this summer was this: spiders.
What the heck, man?! They’re here, they’re there and they are making webs on anything and everything like it’s their job!
Have you ever walked into a strand of a web that no one else saw? Suddenly you’re slapping the air and screaming and your colleagues have no idea why!
Well, I have and it just wasn’t pretty.
The worst spider encounter of the summer occurred last Wednesday as I was cutting the grass with my riding lawnmower. I love to mow the yard so I was quite happy as I rode in a circle around the base of a tree.
The temperature was just right, the breeze was gentle and it was a lovely experience right up until the moment that I went face first into a large web complete with its creator.
While still wearing the web like a facemask, I started screaming and slapping myself in an attempt to get rid of the spider. Thank heavens we live in the country because I know full good and well that if I had been in town, the neighbors would have watched me go into a full-fledged attack with something invisible, and figured I had finally lost it.
I knocked the darn spider off me and it made a web as it fell and then proceeded to climb back up. With a good slap of the hand I was able to send it sailing through the air, and with a good dose of the heebie-jeebies, I wiped the web off my face and out of my hair.
Yes, summer, your time here was fun while it lasted. But I think it’s time for you to pack up your storms and get to rolling. Oh! And take your insects and arachnids with you.
