The fun thing about naming your dog Sadie, is that it rhymes with baby and that provides ample opportunity to sing little songs to her.
Much to the chagrin of my husband, Pat, and most likely anyone within earshot, I do so every chance I get.
Sadie is a 4-year-old yellow lab that still thinks she’s a puppy. She doesn’t chew things up like she used to and thankfully our shoes are safe where they lay, but she still likes to counter surf when given the chance and has more energy than a being has a right to.
She also loves to dance around customers at our antique shop and if given the opportunity, she likes to lick little kids’ faces. If loving people is wrong, Sadie doesn’t want to be right.
My Pat is not as much of a dog lover as I am, so I like to tease him by asking out of the blue, “And what about this little dog?” to which he’ll always reply, “She’s just a dog.”
Yet, I know Pat loves her because he takes her with him when he goes to work in the yard or his work shop. He’ll also pat her when she lays her head lovingly on his lap and say, “Get to rolling doggie.”
Of course Sadie doesn’t “get to rolling” and sticks around for all of the affection that she can get.
It was late Saturday night when Pat let Sadie out to potty. Normally she’ll do her business and come right back in to the tune of, “Sadie Baby, it’s cold outside.”
When Sadie didn’t immediately return, we called for her repeatedly and when she finally appeared, she was crying and shaking horribly. She had no injuries that we could see, and we checked her over good, but she certainly was upset.
Ever since Sadie was a puppy, she has liked to sleep under a cabinet at the bottom of the steps. She stayed with us for a bit and then she crawled in her special spot that seemed to make her feel secure.
I don’t know what Sadie encountered out there, but it sure upset her. Having lived in this special spot for 15 years, we’ve known all too well that we’re not alone. Most of our visitors consist of deer, coyotes and the occasional badger and bobcat.
There’s no way of knowing what scared the tar out of our precious dog, but it wasn’t good.
If caring about an animal too much is sinful, then I’m the ultimate offender. I lay down on the floor beside her to try and did my best to calm her and although she most likely had no idea what I was saying, I kept telling her that it was going to be OK.
Sadie didn’t wag her tail the next morning as I approached her, but at least she had stopped shaking. Still, I could tell that she was deeply affected by whatever happened to her out there.
You never really appreciate your dog wagging her tail, barking at birds and leaping for joy when you walk into the room, until they’re not doing it and it broke my heart for her.
So when Sadie met us at the back door when we returned home from church last Sunday morning, it was enough to make my heart sing and I don’t think Pat minded when I belted out my lovely rendition of “Sadie baby, you’re the one!”
Naturally he didn’t join me, but he didn’t respond with his typical, “Oh, brother,” either.
Today Sadie is back to her usual self and seems to be none the worse for the wear and I’m so happy and relieved.
After what happened that night, I would have even taken Baby Sadie antics! And that’s saying something!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.