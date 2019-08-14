The family vacation.
Just the mere mention of those three words used to conjure up thoughts of a sedan packed to the brim with oversized sneakers, smelly kids and ever-loving calling out of “He did it first!”
The planning of the trip was never a picnic for the parents. It was a job for the diligent, the creative and the adventurous at heart.
There were reservations to be considered, meals to plan, entertainment to organize and somebody had best be scheduling stops for caffeine.
Back in the day, our family vacations were limited to a 300-mile radius. Heaven knows that nerves could stand no more than four long hours in the car. We also had to pick safe destinations for family vacations because, in case you didn’t know it, boys are fearless.
I’ve spent many chest-tightening moments trying to pull my children off ledges, and too many times to mention I’ve jumped into waters, fully clothed, to rescue one little dear or another.
Not exactly a look for “Baywatch,” rest assured, but I got the job done.
By far, the worst vacation moment was chasing the then 3-year-old Vernon around Pikes Peak during my eighth month of pregnancy and trying to keep him from going over the edge while his oblivious father marveled at historical plaques.
While the image of a chubby woman waddling after a lightning-fast toddler was surely great entertainment for our fellow Pike’s Peakers, I certainly wasn’t laughing at the time.
Time passed, things changed and these days those four sons of ours are grown men. Rest assured they still poke and prod and rarely resist the urge to pinch a brother and say, “Pass it on!” But these days we can make it across the state line and sometimes beyond before the first punch is thrown.
The job of making arrangements for the family vacation used to rest solely on my shoulders. I’ve been chastised for reserving a parking lot of a campground along the interstate in the mountains, ridiculed for trying to save us a buck with a discount room at the Fly and Flee Inn and the fam still won’t let me forget the little picnic spot I picked out at a crack park in Sunny Meadows.
“How about we do something different this summer?” our Vernon asked several a few years back.
“Yeah,” echoed his younger brother. “We’re sick of noob vacations.”
I wasn’t sure what, exactly, a noob was but I’ll tell you this, I knew it was not a compliment.
That, my friends, is when the venue for the Clinch family vacation changed for good. Within minutes our sons were on their smartphones, gadgets and gizmos, and before I knew it we were headed to Chicago. The following year we drove to Montana. I must say, there’s nothing like cramming a family into an SUV to bring out the closeness that existed between us, the fiber that held us together and, oh my goodness, the aroma.
I’ll spare you the details.
We finally decided to add air travel into the mix and I’m here to tell you that I couldn’t love the planning more. Back in the day I would sit at the computer for hours checking into flights, booking hotels and looking at rental car options.
These days, the family decides where we should go, my Pat whips out his map, our sons get on their smart phones and it’s all planned without me.
They book the flights, the accommodations and I remain blissfully ignorant of any details other than our destination and whether or not I’ll need formal wear.
Last week Pat and I, all four sons and our beautiful daughter-in-law, Stephanie, toured the beautiful state of Washington with its breathtaking views and high mountain passes. We went, we saw and we conquered. Thanks to the implementation and enforcement of rules such as, “No fake pushing!” and “Don’t even fake a fake push!” I made it through with only a few chest pains.
Next year they’re entertaining the notion of a trek across Alaska including a level-six white water rafting trip.
At least there’s not much chance that I’ll be pregnant.