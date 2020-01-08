When our four sons were all young and thriving in their childhood, grocery shopping was no easy task.
Back then we had no grocery deliveries, no online pickup and we certainly didn’t have an Amazon truck backing up into the garage to unload a bounty of paper products.
No, sir, I had to load all four of my little dears into the family sedan, buckle them into their car seats and pass out sippy cups and super hero figurines like it was my job.
Then I would drive to the local grocery store, belting out sing-a-longs and alternating those tunes with commands of, “Quit that!” “Put that down!” and “No, honey, you’re not a doodoo head even though your brother says you are.”
I certainly would have left them with family if there had been anyone to fill the bill. But my dear mother-in-law wasn’t up for the task and my own mother refused to babysit my clan after they asked her to hold the end of a rope and then ran around her chair and tied her up in it.
At least, that’s what she said. It was her story, and she certainly stuck to it.
So there I was, smack-dab in the middle of the store, pushing one cart as I pulled another and reminding the four of them that they were to have one hand on the cart at all times.
People always stared at us and seemed to love telling me that I certainly had my hands full and to, “Enjoy them while they’re young.” That last comment always made me want to kick those fair-thee-wellers in the shins and tell them to enjoy that while they could still feel the pain!
Time went by fast and pretty soon they were old enough to stay at home by themselves while I ran my errands and picked up the weekly eats. Then, one by one they left for college and then on to their big-boy jobs and to their own homes where they do their own shopping and buy their own food.
Talk about a series of fortunate events!
These days I can put all of our grocery items in a virtual cart, select a checkout time and pull into a parking stall and have the whole grocery cart delivered to me.
There’s no more strapping toddlers into seats, no more threatening of life and limb and certainly no more picking up an entire display of soup cans because one of our little dolls was climbing to the top of it as he called out, “Yodel-ay-ee-ooo!”
I no longer tremble when I see that we’re out of milk, I don’t have to try to make a teaspoon of butter last an extra day and I don’t have to sweat bullets when we’ve run out of the staples.
No, sir, I just put it in the virtual cart and pick it up at my convenience.
Last Sunday, my husband, Pat, and I were dining out at a local restaurant when a young mom walked by with her four young sons.
Pat smiled as they passed and asked, “Don’t you wish we could go back?”
“Heck no!” I replied. “I’m ready for grandkids. I enjoyed them enough while they were young.”
