Retirement.
When we first talked about it, back in the day, it seemed much like aging. It was as if it was some obscure event that would never really happen.
I mean, we were in our 30s, hanging out with hips that didn’t hurt, knees that didn’t crack, and bodies that didn’t cry out each and every morning with some sort of new pain that said, “Well, now that’s gonna hurt ... forever.”
Our blood pressure was low, our pulse was normal and we never even pondered high cholesterol.
Oh, how I long for the day.
When we spoke of our retirement years, we thought of little old men and women who would grab their canes and pocket books and head off to the Social Security office to talk about benefits.
We certainly didn’t see the young and vibrant folks that I envision us to be today, meeting with our financial planner to see if my Pat could hang up his construction belt sometime in the next decade.
Our planner knew we were coming, so she prepared for our visit with dates and numbers and calendars that explained it all too well.
Sadly enough, and I don’t do this on purpose, 20 seconds into her explanation of the DOW, 401Ks and market strategies, my eyes glazed over and I started to wonder if we needed to buy eggs.
But I forced my mental person back in the conversation and told me to focus. After all, this was our future that we were financially planning and like it or not, I was going to need to be involved.
Our lovely planner then made a phone call to a strategist and together they crunched some numbers and then our planner explained them to us rather well.
I almost think it would have worked, if I hadn’t once again mentally checked out of the conversation. Through no fault of my own, I began to wonder if I had transferred the towels from the washer to the dryer, made that phone call to the accountant and had ever put eggs into our virtual shopping cart.
I was hoping that my Pat was taking this all in. After all, the man has a bachelor’s degree in business and with his construction company, works with math like it’s his job.
Our planner had prepared our retirement scenario beautifully. She tossed out a few more numbers, showed us worst and best case scenarios and then said, “Do you have any questions for me?”
“Bottom line,” I said to dumb it down for my simplified brain, “do we have enough money to retire someday?”
Then she said one of the loveliest sentences that I’ve ever heard, “Yes you do.”
When we left her office, I felt confident that there just may be a day, looming on my horizon, that I no longer have to do insurance audits, 1099s and sign lien waivers. But apparently all that my Pat heard was stock market crashes and coronavirus.
“Well,” he said as we climbed into the car, “looks like I’ll need to work another 10 years.”
“What conversation did you hear?” My egg-shopping mind wanted to know.
It was no small miracle, but I was able to pull enough information out of my menopausal brain to convince him that he will be able to retire someday.
Oh sure, I made some of it up, but creative writing is my forte and it goes hand-in-hand with my story telling.
It was smooth sailing until Vernon, our eldest and wise-cracking son, called and said that he had been doing some research and that Dad shouldn’t retire any time soon.
Why, he had even downloaded an app for us.
“I’ve crunched some numbers for you and sent you a link for a lovely Rule in One Chart.”
I need more of that information like I need a hole in the head where the info would most likely exit my brain.
I wonder if Vernon needs eggs.
