It was a bit unusual, but last Sunday I realized that I had a whole afternoon free and I, for the first time in a long time, would be able to do as I pleased.
No appointments, no schedules and best of all, no deadlines. I looked up at the sun, gave the day a heartfelt smile and thought to myself, “I can do whatever I want to do today!”
Sadly enough for me, I couldn’t curl up with a good book, re-watch my favorite movies or treat myself to a home spa. No, sir, I knew I would enjoy the day more, as well as the days that followed, if I completed one of the many tasks around the house that needed tending to.
I could clean out and organize a linen closet that is so full the door barely stays shut. I could hang pictures that I had purchased for one of our sons bedrooms that we had recently revamped into a guest room, or (and I knew this would be a huge stress reliever) I could take down the over-sized nativity set that still sat in our formal sitting room and pack it up before the cleaning ladies returned and poked fun at me, yet again, for letting another month slide by.
Instead, I chose to replace the battery in our main clock in the kitchen — I thought about it every time I sat down and forgot about it as soon as I stood up. I made our messy bed — I still swear that Pat’s the one that balls the sheets up in the middle — and then I packed up Mother Mary and her manger for the season.
I did laundry, washed the dishes and swept the floors and then I opened the fridge.
Lord have mercy, it was time.
Although I’m good at tossing leftovers and ridding ourselves of outdated foods, I rarely find myself with enough time to tackle the glass shelving of the fridge, those awful cubbies and can anyone tell me how all of the crumbs get strewn about and what they consist of?
What a thankless chore!
Yet I did it! I condensed pickle jars, tossed out old mayonnaise vessels and decided that if I needed readers to see an outdate, it was too old to keep.
I scrubbed old spills, cleaned out drawers and cursed refrigerator manufacturers for making the whole mess so difficult to clean.
After all, would it be that difficult to turn the whole thing into a self-cleaning appliance when need be?
It took me two hours, but I got it done and when I stood back and opened the refrigerator doors, it was almost as if a choir of angels shone a great light upon it and sang out hallelujah, much like they would have done if I had ever placed baby Jesus in the manger on Christmas morn.
When my Pat came to the house later that afternoon, he asked, “Did you have fun today?”
“No,” I responded. “But I did replace the battery in the kitchen clock, and I did take down the nativity set and I did another huge job.”
“Did you hang the pictures in the basement that have been sitting around for a couple of months?’
“No.”
“Did you organize the linen closet that’s been bothering you?”
“No.”
“Did you clean out the kitchen cabinets, blow the leaves off of the patio or sweep out the garage?”
“That’s going to be a no, no and another no.”
“Well then, what did you do?”
“I cleaned out the refrigerator.”
“Oh,” Pat said as he took a good look. “I didn’t even realize that it was dirty.”
There’s nothing worse than not being thanked for doing a thankless chore.
