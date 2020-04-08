Fifteen years ago, my husband Pat and I decided to build a new home in the country. A little place far away from it all. Gentle breezes, tranquil nights and the blissful sounds of cows as they moo in the distance.
Rural living sounded like a great idea. At least until my spouse informed me that I should play an active part in the construction of our new home.
“Help with the building?” I whined back then. “Are you crazy? I have weak knees and split ends. The only thing I know about nails is that mine are in dire need of a manicure. I can’t work construction.”
“Sure you can. If nothing else, you can keep me and the boys company.”
Before that, he was a perfectly good companion. He was the kind of guy who would open the doors for me and give me his coat when I was chilled. He’d fix me a sandwich, pour my coffee and if the timing was right, he’d clear off the sofa so I could sit down.
Time seemed to change some of that. Before long I was mulching the yard, caulking the tub and pumping my own gas. I became the small appliance repair technician and the plumber’s apprentice. When the toilets backed up, it was my name the kids called out.
I remember the day when it was so hot you could have fried an egg on a cowbell. I found myself on our building site, helping my husband to bend rebar of all things. By all rights, I should have been home in the air conditioning. I should have had a load of whites spinning out with the rinse cycle, and soft music on the CD player as I asked our 10-year-old, “So do you want to take a ride on the Reading Railroad or what?”
Instead I was smack dab in the middle of a construction zone. The temperature was 100 if it was 80. The wind was blowing to beat the band and I had enough grit and coarse products on my body to fill an 8-by-8 sandbox.
Not that Pat cared. He caught me taking a break from the work to remove tumbleweeds from my hair and said, “There are more wires that need tied.”
“I don’t want to tie more wires,” I retorted. “I’ve never wanted to be a construction worker, that’s your world!”
Pat didn’t care. Instead of paying much attention to my complaining, he would simply give me a wink and a smile and say, “Put that in your article.”
I had long since given up on telling him what I write is a column, not an article.
Still, I sucked it up and worked right along side him. I have to admit, I didn’t hate it that much. And when we were all done, we had a beautiful home to show for it.
I was able to take a few years off from my construction-working days. It was easy going right up until we decided that we should have an antique shop. I reluctantly agreed that we would be money ahead if I laced up my construction boots and worked alongside that workaholic man of mine and to get things done.
Together we hauled in our grain bins, cleaned them, prepared them and stocked them. We finished off our barn and I must admit, the place looks pretty darned good.
We hauled in antiques and some of them were quite heavy. I can’t work like a man, but I was the only willing assistant in boots a time or two, so Pat had to make do with his talent of using leverage and the occasional pry bar along with a dolly cart.
With his expertise and my ability to shout, “Be careful!” and “Are you sure we can roll this nail cabinet up that ramp all by ourselves?!” we really have accomplished some things.
Therefore, I should not have been surprised last Saturday when I found myself pressing my body weight against an antique staircase while Pat measured to make sure it was precisely placed.
By precisely, I mean he measured, then re-measured, and then measured one more time just out of, and I quote, “curiosity.”
“I’m not that curious,” I whined.
“You’re just fine,” he replied to my usual and overly dramatic ways.
Pat finally got it all screwed in and released me from my post. He then gave me a wink and said, “Put that in your article.”
I’m starting to think that I should retire my construction boots.
