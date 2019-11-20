I sat and visited with my good friend Betsy the other day and she told me how much she hated growing old.
As she spoke of her disgust of the whole aging process, I looked at her flawless skin, her beautiful hair and noticed the twinkle in her eye.
“There’s a lot of things I can no longer do,” Betsy explained. “I would love to be able to go up a ladder and clean the gutters, I wish I could weed out the yard, and oh, how I long for the days when I could trim the trees with ease.”
“Good grief, girl!” I responded with exasperation as I gazed upon my friend, who actually looks much younger than her age. “I’m wishing for the ability to get up from the floor after the poor decision to go down there in the first place, the confidence to descend a flight of stairs with a large box and the desire to recall the reason that I arrived in my closet on a dead run with a fist full of trash bags.”
Betsy continued with, “But I so wish that I could still stand on a chair and dust down the chandelier, that I was steady enough to walk the counter tops to clean the kitchen cabinets and that I could clean the floor of the bathtub with ease. Oh, those were the days, don’t you think?”
I sat there and looked at Betsy with wide eyes and for the first time ever, I seriously doubted her sanity.
“Heck no, I don’t think so!” I said. “Betsy, I long for the days when I had no wrinkles, when my back didn’t ache and my skin used to fit! I miss the moments when I looked in the mirror and didn’t see a hag looking back at me, and I’ll tell you this! I really super bad miss my memory. Dirty kitchen cabinets are the least of my worries.
“I don’t want to feel younger so that I can work more. I want to sit down to watch a movie and actually stay awake until the end. I want to be able to look at my phone without putting on a pair of reading glasses, and doggone it, I want to be able to remember the all too important conversation that I had just yesterday and quite possibly the person that I had it with!”
None of that seemed to bother dear Betsy. She was more concerned with the spider webs in the corners, dirty windows and a wood floor that needed refinished. She sat there and fretted, in a house that looked spotless to me, about the things she could no longer do.
“They’re called maids,” I said with a smile. “For a small token they’ll come to your house, dust your chandeliers, wipe down your cupboards and make your windows sparkle. They’ll scrub the tubs and make your faucet glisten with a shine.”
“You know, you’re right,” Betsy responded. “After all, it’s only money and there are worse things I could spend it on. How much cleaning do I have to do to get ready for them?”
“Quite a bit,” I responded with a little knowledge on the subject. “Then you’ll need to get yourself a handyman to clean your gutters and a landscaper to winterize your flowerbeds and trim the trees.”
“Do I need to get some of the leaves out of the gutters before the handyman comes and mow before the landscaper arrives?”
“I think it’s a good idea. We wouldn’t want them to think that you’re messy.”
“That all sounds like more work than I’m doing now,” Betsy said.
“Yes,” I said after thinking about it for a moment. “I think it might be easier to just leave your glasses off and become oblivious to your environment.”
Betsy looked at me and smiled. “I hate my bad eyesight,” she said, “but it sounds as if it might be one of the perks of aging.”
