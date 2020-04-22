I have written about back pain several times throughout my column-writing career.
The first time I wrenched my back, I was in my 30s and had bent over to pick up a book. That was a humdinger.
A few years later, as I was approaching my 40s, I pulled the back muscle leaning into the car to grab a jacket.
I’ve never put my back out of whack by doing something exciting like sky diving, No sir. It’s always been some mundane chore like getting a can of soup out of the cupboard.
Personally, I think that if we are going to be walking around, hunched over with our right hand placed on the small of our back, we should be able to say to onlookers, “Boy, you gotta be careful with that bungee jumping! Sometimes it’ll get ya!”
Last Wednesday, I woke up early so I could say some morning prayers with my husband, Pat. One would think that alone would have granted a woman a reprieve.
I ambled into the living room in my usual morning attire that consisted of an over-sized housecoat, slippers and a lovely case of bedhead.
My only accessory was a cup of coffee and as I leaned over to set it down on an end table, I felt the all too familiar pull in the lower right side of my hind side.
“Oh no!” I exclaimed.
“What?” asked Pat.
“I think I pulled a muscle in my back.”
Then Pat, knowing that I have a flair for the dramatic responded, “You’ll be fine.”
“Maybe you’ll be fine,” I retorted. “Did you ever think of that?”
We said our prayers and I kinda forgot about the earlier incident until I went to stand up.
Howdy Bob!
Throughout our marriage and child-rearing years, I’ve always been the only one in the Clinch home to notice when the kitchen trash can was full. Most times, I simply empty it, but other times I made it a little contest to see who would go crazy with the situation first.
Believe it or not, I nearly always lost my mind first.
“If something ever happens to me,” I often shouted out to my reluctant audience, “hire someone to come in here and empty this trash!”
Although I said it often, I saw no results and wondered if they ever even heard me.
Then, those four sons of ours grew up and today have homes of their own and when we visit, they’ll empty their kitchen trash cans but never before calling out, “If something ever happens to me ...”
So as I hobbled around the kitchen last Saturday, striving to stand upright, Pat made bacon and eggs. I had seen the trash can was near full capacity, but since I was unable to do anything about it, I simply closed the cupboard door.
“I don’t know who we can find to come in here and empty this trashcan,” Pat called over his shoulder.
“I’ll bet if we offer the neighbors 20 bucks, somebody will come down here and do it.”
Pat is nothing if not frugal, and I’m not sure if it was that comment that got to him, or the fact that the can was at full capacity and threatening to spill over into the cabinet.
When I tottered my pain-wracked body into the kitchen the next morning, Pat said, “You aren’t going to believe this.”
“What,” I asked as the curiosity rose in me.
“I emptied the trash can.”
“No you didn’t,” I responded with faux disbelief.
“Yep, I did.”
“Did you put a fresh liner in there too?” I asked as I opened the cabinet door to assess the situation.
“I did!” he replied with pride.
I placed a hand on my chest feigning chest pain accompanied with shortness of breath. It was a pretty good performance if I do say so myself.
I think in a month or so, I might fake a little back pain and see if I can get him to do it again.
