I love to mow the yard.
Call me odd if you must, but there is just something peaceful about cutting the grass. I think it’s the sense of accomplishment, being one with nature and — unlike with the laundry — the ability to do something that stays done for a while.
Back when our boys were younger, everyone knew that we had four of them. We lived in town at the time and folks would always drive by and say, “Hey, Lori! Why don’t you make those kids of yours mow the lawn?”
“I’ll tell you why,” I would often respond. “It’s because they’re inside throwing down over who has to unload the dishwasher and who has to pick up the living room, clean the bathroom and tend to the muddy mess they made of the floors after coming in from tunneling under the fence. Meanwhile, I’m out here and I hear nothing but the purr of this motor and whatever song that’s playing in my head.”
They didn’t need to ask that question twice.
I’ve had my struggles with mowing, don’t get me wrong. There was the mower that had a broken wheel and forced me to carry it along the South 40. Worse yet was the mower that blew its engine and forced me to rent a lawn mower that had a 12-inch cut and looked like it wanted to blow bubbles out of its top.
By far the worst mower situation that I’ve been in throughout my lawn mowing days was when the Beast, the largest and most productive walk-behind lawn mower ever made, lost its self-propel.
By then we were living in the canyons south of town. I’m here to contend that pushing a lawn mower across level ground is one thing. Pushing the Beast up a steep hill is quite another.
“We need a new lawnmower!” I told Pat, my dear spouse, when he walked in the door at the end of the day. I think the poor man took one glance at my disheveled look, saw my red face and the straw in my hair and thought perhaps this might not be the time to throw out his usual line where he tells me that I’m expensive.
So there we were at our local lawn mower store admiring riding lawnmowers. Can you imagine? Riding instead of pushing? Why, it was a dream about to come true.
I stood there thinking about how much I hated pushing the heavy old beast up steep inclines and how that I’d never have to do that again. I imagined myself with an insulated cup full of ice water sitting in the provided holder while I sat in a nice seat and pushed on a pedal as I listened to music through my headphones.
I was almost giddy until I heard the young man who was selling the mower to us say, “You know, if you wait a month or two, these will be on sale.”
That quickly prompted my Pat, Mr. Frugal himself, to respond with, “Well-ell! Perhaps we should wait!”
We were out the door and in the pick-up truck faster than you can say, “Stare me down!”
Which is exactly what I did.
“What?” Pat asked as he responded to my glare and turned over the engine.
I then started my lecture series titled “Don’t you ‘What’ me, mister!” and concluded with, “If you want to save a couple of bucks by waiting six weeks, that’s fine by me. But you’ll be doing the mowing.”
I wouldn’t say that I’m a spoiled woman by any means, but we did throw $50 to the wind and brought that mower home the next week.
It served us well for many a year. Then I broke my foot last summer and Pat had to mow.
Since he didn’t grow old with our riding mower, he saw the problems it was having. He only mowed with it a couple of times before he purchased and surprised me with a zero-clearance machine, the mower of my dreams.
Mowing around the house and the antique shop used to take three hours — today it took and hour and a quarter. It cuts so well that it looks like a park around here and, best yet, riding it makes me feel like I’m on the racetrack at Cody Go-Karts.
The only way I could love my mowing situation more would be if there was a house full of boys in our family room right now, throwing down over who has to clean up the mud and do the laundry.