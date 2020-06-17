I am very sentimental, and I’ll be the first one to admit it.
When our four sons were young, I kept every paper they ever scribbled on, all of their artwork, and yes, I even saved some of their homework!
But hey! Those A’s didn’t just earn themselves!
Now that I’ve aged, I’ve realized that I would never want an essay that I wrote in grade school, a picture that I colored in second grade, or even a copy of the poem that I wrote for my dearly beloved mother for Mother’s Day.
But if you take me at the peak of my sentimentality and double it, carry the nine and add 30 percent, you still wouldn’t come close to the level of sappiness that my baby sister, Misti, carries with her.
I always knew she was sentimental, but I didn’t realize to what degree until both of our parents passed away.
I think my two sisters and I inherited our emotional ways from Mom, for after Dad passed, she didn’t want anything in his home office touched. His slippers stayed where he left them, his notes remained unblemished, and woe to those who thought they could mess with the artwork his grandchildren made for him.
So, when Mom went to meet her maker less than a year later, my sisters and I were met with a double whammy. We not only had to deal with going through and dispersing and disposing of Mom’s stuff, but also Dad’s.
My way of dealing with things such as this, is to put on an emotional helmet, lead with my head, go straight at it and get it done. My vision was to go through their belongings, keeping what we wanted, and then loading up a trailer and hauling the remains to the auction house.
I quickly realized that this was not to be on the first day, when we tackled Dad’s home office.
With a whole house to go through, my plan was to attack it with frenzy. Then the brakes slammed on when Misti dug in the trash can we had been filling and called out, “Oh no! We can’t throw this away! It has Dad’s handwriting on it!”
“Sis,” I replied as I put a hand on her shoulder and with as much love and understanding as I could muster I said, “it’s a grocery list.”
Call me cold-hearted if you must, but you should understand that my dear father loved nothing more than to pen his thoughts. As a minister, Dad had hundreds of hand-written pages of sermons as well as his thoughts for the day.
While my sister Patti and I tried to haul out loads to donate, Misti begged for us to stop.
“We can’t donate this blouse, don’t you remember when Mom wore that to the Fourth of July barbecue that we had in 2016?”
With just an ounce of compassion and a touch of sarcasm, I responded with, “Are you going to put the ensemble on a mannequin and display it on the anniversary of our country’s birth every year?”
When we emptied out a storage closet several weeks later, our dear and precious baby sister looked inside a box that we were carrying out and cried, “Oh, I can’t do this! It’s Mom’s china!”
I looked inside the box knowing that Mom had already given us the sets of china that meant something to her. “Misti,” I said, “it’s an incomplete set that Mom started with Safeway 40 years ago. She never used it.”
I like to tease Misti about her sentimentality regarding everything our parents ever touched. Yet, as I write, I have a picture of my parents on my desk, a hand-written note from my mother and a grocery list of things she needed from the store.
I don’t think I would have ever kept the incomplete set of china or Dad’s list that included, but wasn’t limited to, AA batteries and cotton swabs.
Although Misti insisted otherwise, I did throw out my homework that Mom saved from the second grade and a poem that I wrote to her in the third. I do have every birthday card she every gave me.
I poke fun at Misti, but I must admit, most of Mom’s apples didn’t fall too far from the family tree.
