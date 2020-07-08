When it comes to timeliness, I consider myself an early bird.
I don’t like to show up tardy to events, don’t like people waiting for my arrival and I feel that when it comes to appointments, I am considerate of others’ time.
When our four sons still lived at home, I hounded them to get them out the door on time. It’s funny how you raise them all the same, but they turn out different.
We have one son who is never early but is never late. We like to call him “Tim Timely.” He has the uncanny ability to walk in the door of whatever he’s attending with just a few minutes to spare.
Then we have two sons who are early and prepared for everything. When they were still in school and living at home, they had their backpacks packed and shoes on an hour before the anticipated departure.
This caused great anxiety when the “late is great” son manned the helm. He was the one who showed up 12 minutes before a 15-minute deadline with a breakfast sandwich hanging out of his mouth and an undone belt on his hips.
He had his brothers running through the school parking lot, leaping over fences, pushing through doors and doing a rolling tumble into homeroom. Strangely enough, even though his brothers had to pay their dues after school a couple of times a month, this child never received tardy make-up.
When I reflect back on our child-rearing days, I always said, I never wanted to take the credit just so long as I never had to accept the blame.
Therefore, I feel that the apple never falls far from the tree on my older children and when I ponder the five-minute posthaste tardy boy, I just blame my husband, Pat.
All of this being considered, I received a phone call from my sister Patti last week, asking me if I could give her a ride to the hospital at zero-dark-thirty on a Tuesday morning.
Judge me if you must, but I feel that every woman goes to her inner child at a time such as this, throws her head back and mentally cries out, “No!” Then we put on our big girl britches, mask our pain, ponder our loving relationship with our sibling and simply respond, “Of course.”
So, I arose on that Tuesday morning with plenty of time to spare. I put on my face, styled my hair and left the house with time to spare. After all, a medical procedure is enough to worry about, who wants their sister to have to worry about showing up late for it.
Sadly enough for me, I forgot about the road construction and the annoying yet temporary stoplight that will steal 15 minutes of your life from you that you’ll never get back.
I had started out like our early sons but when I pulled up to the hospital, I was fearful that I had become our “late is great,” but in all reality I was definitely like our Tim Timely with 4 minutes to spare.
“Do you want me to drop you at the door?” I asked of our little patient.
“Oh, no,” Patti replied. “You always run late so I had you pick me up 15-minutes early.”
I took a bite out of my breakfast sandwich, cinched up the belt on my hips and lovingly told her to get out.
Perhaps all four sons get it from me.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.