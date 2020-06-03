I wouldn’t say that my husband, Pat, is a workaholic, but I wouldn’t say that he isn’t.
Oh sure, there are the telltale signs, like the way that he has to fill each and every hour of every 8-to-5 day with tasks and duties.
When our four sons lived at home, they spent their summers working with dear old dad. They often complained at how they thought they were getting an early quit only to find that Dad had a cement truck coming to another job for a small pour that would easily fill the vacant two-hour time slot at the end of their day.
Then there was the deck-building day when the rain wouldn’t quit and the chill went all the way to the bone. When Pat ducked into the existing shop, those sons of ours thought for sure it was to hang up his hat. You can imagine their dismay when he came out with a tarp and some 4-by-4s to set up a makeshift tent so the job could go on.
Oh, how they would complain from their spot on the couch as their father tirelessly went out to unload the truck and reload it for the next day.
“He never shuts down!” they would lament. “When we feel like we’re going to keel over from exhaustion, Dad is just building up steam!
“He never wears gloves in the cold as he feels they just get in the way. Instead, he just blows on his hands and calls out to the crew, ‘Anybody having fun yet?’ The man just ain’t right.”
I always listened to their complaints and when they finished grumbling, I always consoled them with, “You’ll grow up one day and get to move away from it all. Meanwhile, I am married to it.”
It ain’t so bad. Pat’s a machine, but he’s come to terms with the fact that I am aging and no longer feel the need to keep up. I no longer volunteer to help him carry trusses, unload his truck or pull nails out of his timbers.
Pat’s workaholic ways have gotten him in a bit of trouble throughout lo these many years of marriage, though. I’ve had to insist that he not agree to look at a job for a friend on Mother’s Day, that he not bury a dead cow for a buddy on my birthday and following the C-section of our third child and a day at home alone with all of the young’uns, I had to give him a death stare after he walked in the door and answered the phone with, “Sure, I can be there in 10 minutes.”
Needless to say, that was an appointment that he couldn’t keep.
Following a recent surgery and overnight stay at our local and lovely hospital, I called Pat and said, “Keep your phone on you and handy so you can come and get me after my dismissal.”
“Absolutely!” he replied as if my return home was first and foremost on his mind.
“I mean it Pat!” I reiterated. “You look at that phone every 10 minutes to make sure you haven’t missed a call!”
“You bet!” he said with such enthusiasm I sensed he was giving the air a proverbial fist bump.
Following my visit with the doctor and imminent dismissal at 9 a.m., I wasn’t surprised when Pat didn’t answer his phone. I wasn’t shocked 15 minutes later, and certainly wasn’t flabbergasted to reach his machine an hour later.
“Oh, he’s at the lumberyard,” one of his right-hand men said when I called him after that. “I’ll try to call him for you.”
When my Pat pulled up an hour later with his work truck full of wares, I took it easy on him. After all, I knew what I was getting when I married him.
“Do you care if we take this stuff to the job site before I take you home?”
I adjusted my bandages and said, “I would expect nothing less.”
Unbeknownst to us, as we pulled in, the homeowner asked Pat’s guys, “Did he take Lori home already?”
“A hundred percent chance she’s sitting in the front seat,” they replied. “We all try to keep up with that guy. But the fun part for Lori is that she’s married to it.”
