I don’t know about you, but I feel that if the people who spend their time hacking into other people’s accounts turned from evil to good, they could really do the world some justice.
Surely, if they put their wise efforts to something besides thievery they could figure out how to cure cancer, end world hunger and program the garage door opener.
Ain’t gonna happen. For reasons that the normal mind-set will never understand, they find it exciting to figure out how to manipulate passwords, cyberspace and ways to intrude on a person’s Wi-Fi.
Vernon — our techy and wisecracking son — sent me a text last month saying he had been, and I quote, “owned” by a spam attack on his email. It was an email address that he had since he was 13.
Turns out some scumball (judge me for the harsh words if you must) had figured out that if he sent Vernon 3,000 (not exaggerating) emails, that he wouldn’t notice the one from our cell phone carrier thanking him for his recent purchase of $1,600.
Now, I don’t know about you, but when I call our local cell phone carrier, I have to identify myself. I need to offer up a date of birth and password and if I had a DNA sample, that would be great.
This is all after they use their caller ID to verify my phone number.
So how did they not notice that the name and the address they were sending these pricy products to was for someone who was not on our cell phone plan? That’s a good question, and inquiring minds want to know.
Our family shares a plan, so when our Lawrence went to purchase a new phone last month they had to call me to confirm. They knew they were calling me because I was in their system. I happily answered their questions and verified that I was in fact me.
Yet they sent two new iPhones to a gal in a small town in Iowa?
It’s not just that glitch in technology that’s grinding my gears. The robo calls are making me crazy. They think nothing of calling us at all hours. Since we have a business, we have to take all calls and there is nothing I loathe more than offering up a friendly, “hello,” only to be answered with a short pause and then a computerized voice saying, “This is an important message, do not hang up the phone!”
Of course I always hang up the phone, so if I ever really do get an important message from a computerized phone call I’m going to be in a lot of trouble.
Then they found our email address. As if our email accounts weren’t crazy enough, we receive emails from people we don’t even know. Why, just yesterday I received a poorly worded email from a man asking if we sell Christmas trees, and if so, do we take credit cards.
I just don’t think there’s anything about a construction company or an antique shop that would make one think we were the “go-to” for a lovely Christmas tree as we belt out the lyrics of “O Tannenbaum,” over a hot cup of cocoa.
Worse yet, I received a notification from Google that someone in Illinois was trying to log into my account. “Is this you?” For crying in the night.
I love technology and all of its benefits as much as the next person, but I’m starting to get a little fearful of the whole deal.
I just hope that Penny Owens, there in Sperry, Iowa, gets nothing under her Christmas tree.
