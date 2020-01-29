The only way to avoid telemarketers and robocalls these days is to not answer any unknown numbers.
That’s a great plan, unless you have your own business. Because if you have your own business, people from all over the country, who are not in your contacts, are going to call you and you must, therefore, always take the call.
Since we have our own antique shop, I take calls from anywhere — from Maine to New Mexico and from Seattle to Tampa.
When I see these cities on the caller ID, I often cringe and hope that it isn’t a scam or a robo call threatening that the IRS is “finally on to us” and threatening to wipe out our accounts.
Yep, that really happens.
Most of these calls are robocalls that start with, “Do not hang up the phone! We have an urgent message from Google...” I don’t know what they say after that because I don’t like to be told what to do, so I always hang up
the phone.
But then last week, I received a phone call from a real-live human being who told me that our Google listing had expired, and that I needed to pay $100 to reactivate it.
I was dusting and cleaning the antique shop at the time, so I was feeling a little spicy at the moment.
“That’s funny,” I replied, “we’ve never had to pay this fee before.”
Then, as if she knew that she was talking to a woman in her mid-50s who couldn’t remember what she had for lunch, she said, “Yes, it’s a two-year fee and you paid it in 2017. We have sent you emails and you should have paid it in November of 2019. We are just calling as a courtesy, but could have let your account expire.”
She had her i’s dotted and her t’s crossed. She knew the amount of reviews we had, our Google searches and a plethora of other information that was enough to make me wonder if she was legit.
Still, this wasn’t my first rodeo. “Let me do some thinking about it,” I told her, “and call me back tomorrow.”
I’m not the sharpest tool in the shed. But I am the mother of four techy sons and a beautiful daughter-in-law who knows her way around the technological block. They all said scam.
Still, no one wants to lose their business Internet listing, so I took it a step further and contacted Google myself.
Google called me back the next day and told me that it was indeed a scam, not to give them any information and that our listing was up and running just fine. I was in our home office at the time and within 30 seconds, my phone rang again. It was the original Google scammer.
As I answered the phone, I leaned back in my office chair, took a drink of my ice water and crossed my legs.
“Good afternoon,” I answered in my typical way, “this is Lori.”
“Yes, ma’am,” the scammer replied. “This is Google, and we’re just following up on our phone call from yesterday.”
“It’s just great that you called just now,” I responded. “You see, I just got off of the phone with the real Google and it turns out that you are a scam.”
She said a few sentences that made it painfully obvious that she was reading from a script, but I interrupted her with, “You people are so intelligent. Why don’t you use your brains to improve humanity instead of trying to rip off small businesses?”
To that, she didn’t respond and simply hung up.
It’s just too bad that we don’t have the real phone numbers of these people who call to scam us.
We could call them back and threaten to charge their credit card $357 if they don’t push “7” now!
