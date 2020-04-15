I’ve always been a homebody and some of my most enjoyable days have been ones where I didn’t have to go anywhere.
I love to tinker with the house, clean a closet or two and perhaps thumb through a decorating magazine while enjoying a gentle breeze on the front porch.
So when the subject of self-quarantine first came up I was like, “Well, OK! If we have to, then we have to!”
Then toilet paper started flying off of shelves in the grocery stores, hand sanitizer became non-existent and people were backing the bus up for the last batch of paper towels that could be bought in bulk.
It started a bit of a panic mode when we all realized that this pandemic was getting real.
Still, I’m a positive person and see myself as someone who perceives the soap dispenser as half full, so I took heart.
Living in the country, as we are fortunate enough to do, I’ve still been able to go for walks with the neighbor and sit on the front porch and enjoy the gentle breezes whenever I choose, but it just isn’t the same.
Now that we’re a few weeks into this thing, I’ve decided that I’m no longer a stay-at-home fan. I mean, it was fun for a day or two but I’ve recently come to the conclusion that there’s a huge difference between getting to stay home and having to stay home.
I hated spending Easter without our family, I miss dining out and I really miss spending the day with customers at our antique shop.
Yet, I shall take heart and try to look on the bright side. For one, the closets are cleaner than they’ve been for years, the junk drawers now have some semblance of order and although there’s no real theme for the spice cabinet, it no longer houses outdated seasonings or paprika that expired in 1982.
No longer feeling rushed in anything and everything that I do, I’ve decided to slow down and smell the coffee. Perhaps take a moment and learn a couple of things. For instance, I’ve always wondered what the proper procedure is for folding fitted sheets.
I’ve tried to figure it out over the years, but most times start with the corners and then just end up shoving the edges together and then rolling the whole thing up like a burrito.
But with the plethora of time on my hands, I searched for instructions on the internet. Turns out it’s a simple task of putting your hands into the two corners of your fitted sheet, bring your palms together and then fold the right corner over the left one. Then you simply switch hands and if you’re anything like me, you decide (at this point) that you don’t really care if your bathroom cupboard looks like you’re married to that guy from “Sleeping With the Enemy” and you shove the edges together and roll it up like a burrito once again.
Life is just too short to spend your time folding fitted sheets perfectly.
I’ve also decided not to while away the hours making stuffed animals out of old sweaters or making a Go Pro video that makes it look like I summited the peak of Mount Everest when in all reality I had just reached the top of a pile of sheets in the laundry room.
Instead, I’m going to organize every nook and cranny of this place. By the time this is all over, I’m going to have organized cupboards, alphabetized files and an inbox that would make Martha Stewart proud.
I’ll give away all of my outdated shoes, undersized T-shirts and décor that I haven’t used for 10 years.
Or, I might just grab a decorating magazine and sit on the front porch, enjoy the breeze and think about it.
