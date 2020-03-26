The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services has issued a selection of frequently asked questions to clarify coverage for the diagnosis and treatment of the COVID-19 by catastrophic health plans.
A catastrophic health plan generally may not provide coverage of an essential health benefit before an enrollee meets the plan’s deductible. CMS announced last week that the agency will not take enforcement action against any health issuer that amends its catastrophic plans to provide coverage without imposing cost-sharing requirements for COVID-19 related services before an enrollee meets the catastrophic plan’s deductible, according to a CMS press release. CMS is also encouraging states to take a similar enforcement approach, the release said.
The purpose of this use of CMS’ enforcement discretion is to remove barriers and financial disincentives to COVID-19 diagnosis and treatment. The FAQs align with guidance the IRS released last week, which provides flexibility to high deductible health plans to provide health benefits for diagnosis and treatment of COVID-19 without application of a deductible or cost-sharing.
The FAQs can be found at cms.gov/CCIIO/Resources/Files/Catastrophic-Coverage-of-COVID-19.pdf.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.