Colin Hoatson earns Eagle Scout award

Colin Hoatson, a member of Sutherland Troop 265, achieved his Eagle Scout rank on July 10, with an Eagle Court of Honor ceremony Aug. 4 at Grace Lutheran Church in Sutherland.
Hoatson is the son of Claude and Kelly Hoatson of Hershey. He has been involved with Scouting since first grade, where he was a member of Pack 265. During that time, he earned several belt loops/pins, arrow points, all 20 Webelos activity badges and Cub Scouting’s highest award, the Arrow of Light, on Feb. 12, 2012.
Hoatson joined Troop 265 and advanced through Scouting to the highest rank of Eagle. He also earned the Emergency Preparedness Award, Historic Trails Award and District Scout of the Year Award, World Conservation Award, The National Outdoor Award for Camping, 48 merit badges and Bronze, Gold and Silver Eagle Palms.
Colin attended Boy Scout camps at Camp Hansen, Laramie Peak, Lewis and Clark, Camp Cornhusker, Buffalo Bill Rendezvous, Air Force Academy and several merit badge university trips. He attended the 2013 and 2017 National Jamboree at Summit Bechtel Reserve in West Virginia. Last summer, he participated in a high adventure trip to Sea Base in Florida. He has over 100 nights of camping.
Hoatson has served the Troop in leadership positions including senior patrol leader, patrol leader, den chief, chaplains aide, scribe, librarian and historian. Troop 265 is sponsored by the Sutherland Lions Club.
He is a Brotherhood member of Order of the Arrow, Tatanka-Anpetu-Wi Lodge. He serves as chapter chief of the Buffalo Bill District and OA Troop Representative. He attended the 2018 National Order of the Arrow Conference in Bloomington, Indiana.
Hoatson’s Eagle Scout project was creating a historical walking tour of Sutherland. The project involved researching each of the 16 buildings and presenting the history of each in a booklet created from the information. Each building on the tour has an affixed plaque identifying it as part of the tour. Booklets may be picked up at various locations around town.
Hoatson graduated in May from Sutherland High School and will be attending the University of Denver this fall, majoring in hospitality.