Telegraph staff reports
Fort Hays State University
HAYS, Kan. — Local and area students from Nebraska are among the 2,273 who completed associate, bachelor’s or graduate degrees at Fort Hays State University, Hays, Kansas, in the spring 2019 semester.
Brady: Ashly Ann Margritz, a Bachelor of Science in elementary education.
Cozad: Mitchell Jack Fischer, a Bachelor of Science in agricultural business; Kisha Thomas, a Bachelor of Science in agriculture (animal science).
McCook: Bryce Lyons, a Bachelor of Science in agricultural business.
North Platte: Conner David Chessmore, a Bachelor of Science in information networking and telecommunications (Web and mobile application development); Delaney Shay Green, an Associate of Science in radiologic technology and a Bachelor of Science in medical diagnostic imaging; Charleigh May Kadlecek, a Bachelor of General Studies (human services).
University of Wyoming
LARAMIE, Wyo. — The University of Wyoming accorded degrees upon the following students from Nebraska at the completion of the 2019 spring semester.
The following degrees may be included on this list: BA (Bachelor of Arts); BS (Bachelor of Science); BSCS (Bachelor of Science in Computer Science); BSME (Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering); CERT (Certificate); and MS (Master of Science).
Chappell: Jillian A. Behrends BA.
Grant: Lila Jane Konecky BA.
North Platte: David Cooper CERT; Larissa Louann Hipp BA.
Ogallala: Sophia Arensdorf BS.
Wellfleet: Madison Joelle Clark BS.