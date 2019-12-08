Wayne State College

WAYNE — Wayne State College will host commencement for graduate and undergraduate students at 1:30 p.m. on Dec. 13 in Rice Auditorium on campus.

Area graduates:

Honorable mention honors (3.5 to 3.69 GPA):

Broken Bow: Sarah Elizabeth Kreitman

Other graduates

Broken Bow: Sarah Kreitman, Aaron Staab.

Lewellen: Jacquin Colabello.

Stapleton: Christopher Geary.

Bryan College of Health Sciences

LINCOLN — Bryan College of Health Sciences has announced its graduating class of December 2019. Seven will be graduating with a Master of Science in nursing, 46 with a Bachelor of Science in nursing, eight with a Bachelor of Science in health professions, and one with a Bachelor of Science in biomedical sciences. Graduation commencement speaker is John Woodrich, president and chief operating officer of Bryan Medical Center. Graduation will be at 5:30 p.m. Dec. 20 at Saint Paul United Methodist Church.

Area graduates:

Bachelor of Science in nursing

Callaway: Taylor Geiser.

Lexington: Josiah BeDunnah.

North Platte: Laura Wurtz.

