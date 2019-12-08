Wayne State College
WAYNE — Wayne State College will host commencement for graduate and undergraduate students at 1:30 p.m. on Dec. 13 in Rice Auditorium on campus.
Area graduates:
Honorable mention honors (3.5 to 3.69 GPA):
Broken Bow: Sarah Elizabeth Kreitman
Other graduates
Broken Bow: Sarah Kreitman, Aaron Staab.
Lewellen: Jacquin Colabello.
Stapleton: Christopher Geary.
Bryan College of Health Sciences
LINCOLN — Bryan College of Health Sciences has announced its graduating class of December 2019. Seven will be graduating with a Master of Science in nursing, 46 with a Bachelor of Science in nursing, eight with a Bachelor of Science in health professions, and one with a Bachelor of Science in biomedical sciences. Graduation commencement speaker is John Woodrich, president and chief operating officer of Bryan Medical Center. Graduation will be at 5:30 p.m. Dec. 20 at Saint Paul United Methodist Church.
Area graduates:
Bachelor of Science in nursing
Callaway: Taylor Geiser.
Lexington: Josiah BeDunnah.
North Platte: Laura Wurtz.
