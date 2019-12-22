University of Nebraska-Lincoln
LINCOLN — The University of Nebraska-Lincoln conferred 1,428 degrees during winter commencement exercises Dec. 20 and 21.
Following is a list of areaa graduates:
Arnold: Trevor Lane Halstead, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, Bachelor of Science in agronomy with distinction.
Cozad: Cynthia Lee Crick, Graduate Studies, Master of Arts; Jazmine Alice Huertas, Hixson-Lied College of Fine and Performing Arts, Bachelor of Arts.
Imperial: Ashley Rian Chavira, College of Education and Human Sciences, Bachelor of Science in education and human sciences; Ryan Alan Moline, College of Business, Bachelor of Science in business administration.
Lexington: Garrett Porter Hill, College of Engineering, Bachelor of Science in electrical engineering.
McCook: Anna L. Graff, College of Arts and Sciences, Bachelor of Arts; Cole G. Peters, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, Bachelor of Science in agronomy; Travis Lee Wallen, College of Engineering, Bachelor of Science in civil engineering with highest distinction.
North Platte: Tyron Wayne Brockmoller, College of Education and Human Sciences, Bachelor of Science in education and human sciences; Antoinette Marie Caudillo, College of Education and Human Sciences, Bachelor of Science in education and human sciences; Trey Thomas Dodson, College of Business, Bachelor of Science in business administration; Karli Maurice Flanders, Graduate Studies, Master of Professional Accountancy; Zachary Alan Larson-Wurl, College of Arts and Sciences, Bachelor of Science; Tyler James Soper, College of Arts and Sciences, Bachelor of Arts.
Ogallala: Micah Samuel Most, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, Bachelor of Science in animal science with highest distinction.
Stapleton: Natalie Dawn Jones, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, Bachelor of Science in agricultural and environmental sciences communication.
Sutherland: Nathaniel S. Foster, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, Bachelor of Science in agricultural education.
Thedford: Savannah Leigh Elliott, College of Education and Human Sciences, Bachelor of Science in education and human sciences.
Wauneta: Nicole Mari Strand, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, Bachelor of Science in fisheries and wildlife with high distinction, Bachelor of Science in grassland ecology and management with high distinction.
University of Nebraska at Kearney
KEARNEY — Undergraduate and graduate degrees for 381 students were conferred at commencement exercises Friday at the University of Nebraska at Kearney.
Area graduates:
Brady: Yentle Dyas, MA in English-literature.
Brewster: Keesha Albrecht, BA in English writing; Tyler Guggenmos, BS in exercise science.
Broken Bow: Shelbee Lemburg, BA in elementary education.
Callaway: ERin Johnson, BS in agribusiness.
Cozad: Claire Christner, BS in geography and GIScience; Andee Felber, MAE in special education; Tia Montgomery, BA, English; Mallory Nutt, MAE in physical education; Haley Werner, BS in business administration.
Curtis: Erica Chancellor, MSE in instructional technology, school librarian.
Elwood: Emma Collins, BS in business administration.
Gothenburg: Jacqueline Anderson, EDS, school superintendent; Britney Hicken, BS in social work; Sydney Sell, BGS in general studies; Morgan Weaver, BS in early childhood and family advocacy.
Halsey: Katlin Ellis, BAED in elementary education.
Imperial: Malissa Benge, BS in business administration.
Indianola: Asic Helberg, BS in business administration; Michael Lord, BS in business administration.
Lexington: Taylor Bennett, BAED in elementary education; Javier Betancourt Diaz de Leon, BS in applied computer science; Josey Blessin, MAE in special education; Claudia Cabarcas, MAE in Spanish education; Jessica DeLaTorre, BS in family studies; Jade Fagot, BS, business administration; Crystal Flores, BS in psychology; Adriana Garcia Colimote, BS in business administration; Dakota Hernandez, BS in psychology; Daniel Holbrook, BAED in health and physical education; Kristi Jergensen, MAE in school principalship pre-K-8; Mary Johnson, MAE in curriculum and instruction, early childhood education; Kolin Kenton, BS in agribusiness; Catalina Laguna-Ramirez, BS in social work; Jesel Pastor, BAED in health and physical education; Odwuar Quinonez Rodriguez, BAED in elementary education; Bryan Ramallo, BAED in physical education; Bryan Ramallo, BS in athletic training; Preston Ripp, BS in criminal justice; Sarah Tracy, BS in social work; Sadie Worthing, BGS in general studies.
Maxwell: Elizabeth Kerr, BS in criminal justice.
McCook: Hannah Ash, BAED in art education; Darius Tiesman-Williams, BAED in health and physical education.
North Platte: Paige Bradley, BAED in elementary education; Cassidy Eggers, BS in social work; Steven Huddleston, BS in political science; Marco Jaramillo, BS in Spanish translation interpretation; Colton Nisley, BS in psychology; Skye Story, BSED in middle level.
Ogallala: Shelby McDowell, BS in social work; Johanna Osborn, MAE in curriculum and instruction, elementary education.
Sutherland: Dawn Thompson, MBA in business administration, accounting.
Wallace: Hayley Storm, BS in business administration.
University of Nebraska Medical Center
A commencement ceremony was Friday for 349 University of Nebraska Medical Center students.
Below is a list of area students:
College of Nursing Omaha Division
Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Anselmo: Michelle Burnett.
North Platte: Jennifer Lantis, Jaclyn Paloucek.
College of Nursing Kearney Division
Bachelor of Science in Nursing
North Platte: Devyn Crisman.
College of Nursing Lincoln Division
Bachelor of Science in Nursing
North Platte: Taylor Johnson.
Sutherland: Joslyn Burke (with distinction).
College of Allied Health Professions
Bachelor of Science in Medical Imaging & Therapeutic Science
North Platte: Ryce Troyer.
College of Allied Health Professions
Master of Physician Assistant Studies
Imperial: Shannon Liewer.
North Platte: Jordan Hiatt.
Ogallala: Mara Peters, Arin Reimers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.