Nebraska College of Technical Agriculture
CURTIS — Nine students at the Nebraska College of Technical Agriculture in Curtis completed their academic programs for an Associate Degree in December.
All nine received degrees in agriculture production systems with various emphasis areas.
The graduates, all Nebraskans, are listed by town, APS and study
emphasis:
» Madisyn Cutler, Elsie, APS, livestock management.
» Rylee Ehmke, Weeping Water, APS, livestock management.
» Sarah Fitzgerald, Doniphan, APS, equine management.
» Kohltin Lund, Bridgeport, APS, diversified agriculture.
» Kayla Mues, Cambridge, APS, agriculture education.
» Amanda Schmidt, Stanton, APS, agriculture education.
» Chantelle Schulz, McCool Junction, APS, agriculture education.
» Samuel Vinton, Mullen, APS, livestock management.
» Anna Whyman, Lincoln, APS, animal science.
Of the Aggie graduates, the three majoring in agricultural education have transferred to the University of Nebraska-Lincoln for 2+2 bachelor’s degrees. They are on track with UNL’s Agriculture, Leadership, Education and Communications program to join the ranks of high school teachers and FFA advisors by the fall of 2022.
Four graduates are applying their skills in farm or ranch production enterprises with their family members or employment in their home regions.
One graduate is working this spring and summer before her return to Curtis. “I plan on coming back in the fall for agribusiness management as a second degree to open more career options.”
Another has remained in Curtis with part-time employment while taking online classes from Chadron State College to earn a bachelor’s degree.
NCTA conducts one commencement annually. Students can join their classmates for graduation ceremonies each May. The 2020 ceremony will be May 7 at the Curtis Community Center.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.