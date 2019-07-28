Dickinson State University
DICKINSON, N.D. — Benjamin Mayher of Gothenburg graduated from Dickinson State University during the 2018-19 academic year along with more than 235 other students. This number includes the 156 baccalaureate and 37 associate degrees that were awarded at the university’s 99th annual spring commencement ceremony on May 11.
University of Nebraska at Kearney
KEARNEY — The University of Nebraska at Kearney conferred degrees for 182 graduate and undergraduate students during commencement exercises Friday at the Health and Sports Center on campus.
Arnold: Rebecca Eggleston, BS in radiology.
Chappell: Hannah Moran, MAE in school principalship, PK-8.
Cozad: Jose Monrroy, BS in family studies.
Elwood: Desirai Grassmeyer, BS in family studies.
Gothenburg: Alayna Collins, BS, psychology.
Imperial: Jeffrey Dickey, BS in business administration; Janessa Wolf, MAE in school principalship, PK-8.
Lexington: Marni Baker, MAE in curriculum and instruction; Cecilia Perales Garcia, MAE in Spanish education.
North Platte: Gail Knott, MSE in school counseling and student affairs.
Ogallala: Cam Thomas, BS in sports management.