Nebraska College of Technical Agriculture
CURTIS — Seventeen students at the Nebraska College of Technical Agriculture at Curtis had perfect 4.0 grade point averages for the spring semester.
“We are proud of the academic achievements of our students at the Nebraska College of Technical Agriculture,” NCTA Dean Ron Rosati said. “It takes dedication, maturity and hard work to achieve a 4.0 GPA in college.”
In addition to the 17 students on the Deans’ List, 63 students were named to the NCTA Honor Roll for a GPA of 3.5-3.99.
Students must be fulltime enrollees, with at least 12 credit hours for the semester to be eligible for the designation by NCTA which is the sole two-year degree program of the University of Nebraska system.
NCTA Deans List: (4.0 GPA, Nebraska students unless state is noted)
Sadie Christensen, Arnold.
Morgan Curran, Arapahoe.
Tiffany Dickau, Elwood.
Emma DuBois, Filley.
Leann Eisenmenger, Humphrey.
Sarah Fitzgerald, Doniphan.
Dean Fleer, Pierce.
Bailey Fleischman, Tekamah.
Kallie Hilker, Cambridge.
Cari Howell, Lewiston.
Dalton Keller, Torrington, Wyoming.
Catherine Ljunggren, rural Aurora.
Colbey Luebbe, Garland.
Lindse Painter, Valentine.
Alexis Penna, Holley, New York.
Luke Peters, Ainsworth.
Faith Spratlen, Denton.
NCTA Dean’s Honor Roll: (3.5-3.99 GPA, Nebraska students unless noted)
Helen Albaugh, Fallon, Nevada.
Krista Albers, North Platte.
Ethan Aschenbrenner, Scottsbluff.
Kolton Begay, Towaoc, Colorado.
Brooke Bennett, Lincoln.
Sierra Bogle, Lincoln.
Chase Callahan, Farnam.
Huntra Christensen, Lincoln.
Hanna Christner, Cheyenne, Wyoming.
Ashley Connell, Newport.
Madisyn Cutler, Elsie.
Cheyanne Franzen, Superior.
Jenna Garver, Hastings.
Emily Giese, Papillion.
Jebb Ginkens, Harrison.
Kelly Gordon, Julesburg, Colorado.
Samantha Gray, Superior.
Reid Gustafson, Giltner.
Alexandra Hazuka, McDonald, Kansas.
Kaytie Henrickson, Norton, Kansas.
Kaylee Hostler, Central City.
Emily Hubbell, Lexington.
Emily Kammerer, Sutherland.
Jocelyn Kennicutt, Gothenburg.
Trevor Kuhn, Omaha.
Taylor Lambrecht, Wood River.
Erica Lumsden, Osceola, Wisconsin.
Kohltin Lund, Bridgeport.
Kendra Marxsen, Schuyler.
Peyton McCord, Cairo.
Blake McCormick, Lewellen.
Rachel Miller, Basehor, Kansas.
Rebekah Miller, Basehor, Kansas.
William Moeller, Grand Island.
Clayton Monheiser, Hershey.
Kayla Mues, Bartley.
Mariah Mulvey, Fort Collins, Colorado.
Katrina Murray, North Bend.
Hannah Obermiller, Grand Island.
Eduardo Pacheco. North Platte.
Jordan Phroper, Falls City.
Darcy Ramos Stewart, Lexington.
KayLee Rasmussen, Burwell.
Emily Riley, Norton, Kansas.
Paige Ryan, Salina, Kansas.
Rebecca Saddler, Aurora.
Amanda Schmidt, Stanton.
Mckenna Schmidt, Omaha.
Brianna Schuck, Harvard.
Jacqueline Sjulin, Omaha.
Chase Stanley, Raymond.
Matthew Stichka, Mullen.
Cole Sundquist, Ainsworth.
Rachel Thompson, Scotia.
Jarrod Tuttle, Eltopia, Washington.
Paige Twohig, Funk.
Aurora Urwiler, Laurel.
Logan Van Anne, Gering.
Melissa Ward, Thermopolis, Wyoming.
Ashley Wells, Phillipsburg, Kansas.
Anna Whyman, Lincoln.
Shayla Woracek, Maxwell.
Emmaly Wright, Cozad.