Central Community College-Columbus
COLUMBUS: Central Community College-Columbus recognized 64 midyear graduate candidates at a Dec. 5 reception.
Michelle Bentz, a sociology instructor at CCC-Columbus, was the keynote speaker. December graduate candidates receiving degrees or diplomas were:
Associate of Arts Degree
Cozad: Chynna D. Buesing.
Central Community College-Grand Island
GRAND ISLAND: Central Community College-Grand Island recognized 109 midyear graduate candidates at a Dec. 10 reception.
Michelle Lubken, associate dean of students at CCC-Grand Island, was the keynote speaker. ODecember graduate candidates receiving degrees or diplomas were:
Associate of Applied
Science Degree
Lexington: Bradley J. Walker, business administration.
North Platte: Misty D. Ginapp, business administration.
Associate of Arts Degree
Lexington: Marcos A. Fregoso.
Associate Degree in Nursing
Arapahoe: Alisha J. Trampe.
Lexington: Abigail Martinez.
Diploma
Lexington: Ryan A. Larson, business administration.
Merna: James L. Gibson, business administration.
Central Community College-Hastings
HASTINGS: Cntral Community College-Hastings recognized 139 midyear graduate candidates at a Dec. 3 reception.
Cindy Hahn, disability services director at CCC-Hastings, was the keynote speaker. December graduate candidates receiving degrees or diplomas were:
Associate of Arts Degree
Broken Bow: Leegha J. Kensell.
Juniata: Jonathan T. Kubicka and Alyssa M. Ziemba.
Diploma
Chappell: Madelyn M. Johnson, early childhood education.
Culbertson: Jacob M. Wilkinson, electrical technology.
Curtis: Chase P. Newcomb, heating, air conditioning and refrigeration.
Elwood: Madison L. Clouse, hospitality management and culinary arts.
Hershey: Nathanial D. Louder, diesel technology; Jacob R. Mackley, heating, air conditioning and refrigeration; Tyler J. Johnson, welding technology.
Imperial: Kaley Hauxwell, business administration.
Lexington: Daniel Novoa, advanced manufacturing design technology; Bryan L. Chilin, automotive technology; Freddie Ramirez, heating, air conditioning and refrigeration; Jose A. Zaldivar, information technology and systems; and Adan Parra, welding technology.
McCook: Kaylie N. Fimple, dental assisting, and Joshua R. Carter, welding technology.
Sidney: Natalie Rittenhouse, hospitality management and culinary arts.
Valentine: Anna Y.F. Perrett, human services.
Chadron State College
CHADRON — Chadron State College honored 229 candidates for graduation at commencement exercises Friday.
Area graduates:
Ainsworth: Logan Philben, Bachelor of Arts.
Brule: Brittney Heidemann, Bachelor of Arts, cum laude.
Cambridge: Karla Whipple, Bachelor of Arts.
Curtis: Brett Jones, Bachelor of Arts Curtis; Megan Sprague, Bachelor of Arts, magna cum laude.
McCook: Mitchell Collicott, Bachelor of Arts; Colton Molcyk, Bachelor of Science.
Ogallala: Aaron Wood, Bachelor of Arts; Sydni Stevens, Bachelor of Science in education, summa cum laude.
Sargent: Rowdy Moon, Bachelor of Arts.
Arthur: Kelsey Channer, Bachelor of Science in education, cum laude.
Benkelman: Courtney Gritzuk, Bachelor of Science in education.
Valentine: Emily Bukaske, Bachelor of Science in education.
