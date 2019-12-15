Central Community College-Columbus

COLUMBUS: Central Community College-Columbus recognized 64 midyear graduate candidates at a Dec. 5 reception.

Michelle Bentz, a sociology instructor at CCC-Columbus, was the keynote speaker. December graduate candidates receiving degrees or diplomas were:

Associate of Arts Degree

Cozad: Chynna D. Buesing.

Central Community College-Grand Island

GRAND ISLAND: Central Community College-Grand Island recognized 109 midyear graduate candidates at a Dec. 10 reception.

Michelle Lubken, associate dean of students at CCC-Grand Island, was the keynote speaker. ODecember graduate candidates receiving degrees or diplomas were:

Associate of Applied

Science Degree

Lexington: Bradley J. Walker, business administration.

North Platte: Misty D. Ginapp, business administration.

Associate of Arts Degree

Lexington: Marcos A. Fregoso.

Associate Degree in Nursing

Arapahoe: Alisha J. Trampe.

Lexington: Abigail Martinez.

Diploma

Lexington: Ryan A. Larson, business administration.

Merna: James L. Gibson, business administration.

Central Community College-Hastings

HASTINGS: Cntral Community College-Hastings recognized 139 midyear graduate candidates at a Dec. 3 reception.

Cindy Hahn, disability services director at CCC-Hastings, was the keynote speaker. December graduate candidates receiving degrees or diplomas were:

Associate of Arts Degree

Broken Bow: Leegha J. Kensell.

Juniata: Jonathan T. Kubicka and Alyssa M. Ziemba.

Diploma

Chappell: Madelyn M. Johnson, early childhood education.

Culbertson: Jacob M. Wilkinson, electrical technology.

Curtis: Chase P. Newcomb, heating, air conditioning and refrigeration.

Elwood: Madison L. Clouse, hospitality management and culinary arts.

Hershey: Nathanial D. Louder, diesel technology; Jacob R. Mackley, heating, air conditioning and refrigeration; Tyler J. Johnson, welding technology.

Imperial: Kaley Hauxwell, business administration.

Lexington: Daniel Novoa, advanced manufacturing design technology; Bryan L. Chilin, automotive technology; Freddie Ramirez, heating, air conditioning and refrigeration; Jose A. Zaldivar, information technology and systems; and Adan Parra, welding technology.

McCook: Kaylie N. Fimple, dental assisting, and Joshua R. Carter, welding technology.

Sidney: Natalie Rittenhouse, hospitality management and culinary arts.

Valentine: Anna Y.F. Perrett, human services.

Chadron State College

CHADRON — Chadron State College honored 229 candidates for graduation at commencement exercises Friday.

Area graduates:

Ainsworth: Logan Philben, Bachelor of Arts.

Brule: Brittney Heidemann, Bachelor of Arts, cum laude.

Cambridge: Karla Whipple, Bachelor of Arts.

Curtis: Brett Jones, Bachelor of Arts Curtis; Megan Sprague, Bachelor of Arts, magna cum laude.

McCook: Mitchell Collicott, Bachelor of Arts; Colton Molcyk, Bachelor of Science.

Ogallala: Aaron Wood, Bachelor of Arts; Sydni Stevens, Bachelor of Science in education, summa cum laude.

Sargent: Rowdy Moon, Bachelor of Arts.

Arthur: Kelsey Channer, Bachelor of Science in education, cum laude.

Benkelman: Courtney Gritzuk, Bachelor of Science in education.

Valentine: Emily Bukaske, Bachelor of Science in education.

Get the top daily Headlines from the North Platte Telegraph

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.